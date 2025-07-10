Qatar 53Rd Globally, 5Th In Arab World And Asia In FIFA Ranking For July
Doha, Qatar: The Qatari national football team ranked 53rd globally and 5th among Arab and Asian teams, with 1459.85 points in the FIFA Men's World Ranking for July, which saw Argentina maintain its top position.
The Qatari team, winners of the last two editions of the AFC Asian Cup, rose two spots in the global rankings, thanks to their victory over Iran on June 5.
There were no major changes in the top 10 of the global rankings, except for Croatia climbing into 10th place, replacing Italy, which dropped to 11th.
Argentina remained first with 1885.36 points, followed by Spain in second with 1867.09 points, and France in third with 1862.03 points.
England held fourth place with 1813.32 points, just ahead of Brazil in fifth with 1777.69 points.
Portugal, the Netherlands, Belgium, Germany, and Croatia completed the top ten.
Among Arab teams, Morocco retained the top spot, ranking 12th globally with 1698.72 points and also holding the top position in Africa. Senegal followed as the second-best African team and 18th globally with 1635.1 points. Egypt ranked 34th globally, second among Arab teams and third in Africa, followed by Algeria in 36th, Tunisia in 49th, Qatar in 53rd, and Saudi Arabia in 59th.
On the Asian level, Japan remained the top-ranked team with 1641.23 points, despite slipping to 17th globally. Iran followed in 20th place, South Korea in 23rd, Australia in 24th, and Qatar in 53rd.
The next FIFA Men's World Ranking update is scheduled for September 18.
