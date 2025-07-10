New York, USA, July 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Interleukin-2 Inhibitors Clinical Trial Pipeline Accelerates as 20+ Pharma Companies Rigorously Develop Drugs for Market Entry | DelveInsight

Interleukin-2 (IL-2) inhibitors are immunosuppressive agents that block the activity of IL-2, a cytokine involved in the activation and proliferation of T cells. The growing prevalence of autoimmune diseases and organ transplant procedures is driving demand for IL-2 inhibitors due to their critical role in preventing immune rejection and inflammation.

DelveInsight's ' Interleukin-2 Inhibitors Pipeline Insight 2025 ' report provides comprehensive global coverage of pipeline interleukin-2 inhibitors in various stages of clinical development, major pharmaceutical companies are working to advance the pipeline space and future growth potential of the interleukin-2 inhibitors pipeline domain.

Key Takeaways from the Interleukin-2 Inhibitors Pipeline Report



DelveInsight's interleukin-2 inhibitors pipeline report depicts a robust space with 20+ active players working to develop 22+ pipeline interleukin-2 inhibitors.

Key interleukin-2 inhibitor companies, such as Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Philogen, Nektar, Cue Biopharma, ILTOO Pharma, Innovent, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, XEME Biopharma, AstraZeneca, GI Innovation, Merck, Ascendis Pharma, Sanofi, AbbVie, Equillium, Anaveon, Aulos Bioscience, Selecxine, ProBio, Hoffmann-La Roche, TILT Biotherapeutics, and others, are evaluating new interleukin-2 inhibitor drugs to improve the treatment landscape.

Promising pipeline interleukin-2 inhibitors such as Soquelitinib (CPI-818), Darleukin (L19IL2), MK-6194, Rezpegaldesleukin (REZPEG, NKTR-358, LY3471851), CUE-101, ILT-101, IBI363, REGN7257, Oncoquest-L Vaccine, GI-101/GI-101A, Oncoquest-CLL Vaccine, SAR444336, TransCon IL-2 β/γ, Pegenzileukin/THOR-707 (SAR444245), EQ 101, ANV419, AU-007, SLC-3010, Eciskafusp alfa (PD1-IL-2v, RG6279), TILT-123, and others are under different phases of interleukin-2 inhibitors clinical trials.

In March 2025, The development of nemvaleukin in platinum-resistant ovarian cancer will be discontinued based on interim OS data from the Phase III ARTISTRY-7 trial which failed to show a statistically significant improvement in overall survival (OS) with nemvaleukin alfa (ALKS 4230) in combination with pembrolizumab (Keytruda) vs investigator's choice chemotherapy in patients with platinum-resistant ovarian cancer, the study will not continue to final analysis.

In February 2025 , The FDA had granted a fast track designation to rezpegaldesleukin for treating patients aged 12 years and older with moderate to severe atopic dermatitis that topical therapies have not adequately controlled.

In November 2024, Synthekine presented the preclinical data for CD19 CAR-T (SYNCAR-001) empowered by orthogonal IL-2 (STK-009) without lymphodepletion at the American College of Rheumatology (ACR) convergence.

In October 2024 , Medicenna Therapeutics, announced that new data from two of its preclinical programs, MDNA209 and MDNA113 are preclinical assets based on the MDNA109 platform also used to develop MDNA11, a long-acting IL-2 Super-agonist, currently being evaluated in the Phase I/II ABILITY-1 clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors. In September 2024, SYNCAR-001 + STK-009 received Fast Track Designation (FTD) from the US FDA for patients with severe, refractory systemic lupus erythematosus (SLE), without the use of lymphodepletion.

The interleukin-2 inhibitors pipeline report provides detailed profiles of pipeline assets, a comparative analysis of clinical and non-clinical stage interleukin-2 inhibitors drugs, inactive and dormant assets, a comprehensive assessment of driving and restraining factors, and an assessment of opportunities and risks in the interleukin-2 inhibitors clinical trial landscape.

Interleukin-2 Inhibitors Overview

Interleukin-2 (IL-2) inhibitors are a group of immunosuppressive drugs aimed at blocking the function of IL-2, a key cytokine involved in immune system regulation. IL-2 is mainly secreted by activated T cells and is vital for the growth, specialization, and survival of various T-cell types, including both regulatory (Tregs) and effector T cells. It exerts its effects through the IL-2 receptor (IL-2R), which is made up of three parts: IL-2Rα (CD25), IL-2Rβ (CD122), and IL-2Rγ (CD132). Binding of IL-2 to this receptor triggers multiple intracellular pathways, such as JAK-STAT, PI3K, and MAPK, which influence immune cell behavior.

IL-2 inhibitors come in three primary forms: monoclonal antibodies, small molecules, and fusion proteins. Monoclonal antibodies are large, specific proteins that attach to particular IL-2 receptor components, preventing IL-2 from activating downstream signaling. Their high specificity allows for targeted immune modulation with minimal impact on other cytokine networks.

Clinically, IL-2 inhibitors are significant due to their ability to precisely control immune responses. By interfering with IL-2 signaling, they can suppress harmful immune reactions, such as inflammation or tissue damage in autoimmune diseases or organ transplantation. In other cases, modulating this pathway can help fine-tune the immune response, either dampening or enhancing specific T-cell populations. This precise control makes IL-2 inhibitors valuable therapeutic agents for improving disease outcomes and personalized immune management.





