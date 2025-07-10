Interleukin-2 Inhibitors Clinical Trial Pipeline Accelerates As 20+ Pharma Companies Rigorously Develop Drugs For Market Entry Delveinsight
|Company
|Drugs
|Phase
|Indication
|RoA
|Corvus Pharmaceuticals
|Soquelitinib (CPI-818)
|III
|Relapsed/refractory PTCL,
|Oral
|Philogen
|Darleukin (L19IL2)
|II
|Metastatic NSCLC Stage IV, Anti-PD1 refractory unresectable stage III-IV melanoma
|Intravenous
|Merck
|MK-6194
|II
|Systemic Lupus Erythematosus (SLE), Non-segmental vitiligo (NSV)
|Subcutaneous
|Nektar Therapeutics
|Rezpegaldesleukin (REZPEG/NKTR-358)
|II
|Moderate-to-Severe Atopic Dermatitis, Severe to Very Severe Alopecia Areata, Systemic Lupus Erythematosus (SLE)
|Subcutaneous
|ILTOO Pharma
|ILT-101
|II
|Type 1 diabetes, Newly diagnosed ALS, Bipolar disorder, Moderate to severe SLE, Acute respiratory distress syndrome related to COVID-19, Autoimmune and inflammatory diseases
|Subcutaneous
|Cue Biopharma
|CUE-101
|II
|Locally advanced HPV16+ oropharyngeal squamous-cell carcinoma (OPSCC)
|Intravenous
|Equillium
|EQ 101
|II
|LGL Leukemia or Refractory CTCL, Moderate to Severe Alopecia Areata
|Intravenous
|XEME Biopharma
|Oncoquest-L vaccine
|II
|Stage III or IV asymptomatic, non-bulky follicular lymphoma
|Subcutaneous
|Anaveon
|ANV419
|II
|Relapsed/Refractory Advanced Solid Tumors
|Intravenous
|Regeneron Pharmaceuticals
|REGN7257
|II
|Severe Aplastic Anemia
|Intravenous
Interleukin-2 Inhibitors Therapeutics Assessment
The interleukin-2 inhibitors pipeline report proffers an integral view of the emerging interleukin-2 inhibitors segmented by stage, product type, molecule type, and route of administration.
Scope of the Interleukin-2 Inhibitors Pipeline Report
- Coverage : Global Therapeutic Assessment By Product Type: Mono, Combination, Mono/Combination Therapeutic Assessment By Clinical Stages: Discovery, Pre-clinical, Phase I, Phase II, Phase III Therapeutics Assessment By Route of Administration: Intra-articular, Intraocular, Intrathecal, Intravenous, Oral, Parenteral, Subcutaneous, Topical, Transdermal Therapeutics Assessment By Molecule Type : Oligonucleotide, Peptide, Small molecule Key Interleukin-2 Inhibitors Companies : Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Philogen, Nektar, Cue Biopharma, ILTOO Pharma, Innovent, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, XEME Biopharma, AstraZeneca, GI Innovation, Merck, Ascendis Pharma, Sanofi, AbbVie, Equillium, Anaveon, Aulos Bioscience, Selecxine, ProBio, Hoffmann-La Roche, TILT Biotherapeutics, and others Key Pipeline Interleukin-2 Inhibitors : Soquelitinib (CPI-818), Darleukin (L19IL2), MK-6194, Rezpegaldesleukin (REZPEG, NKTR-358, LY3471851), CUE-101, ILT-101, IBI363, REGN7257, Oncoquest-L Vaccine, GI-101/GI-101A, Oncoquest-CLL Vaccine, SAR444336, TransCon IL-2 β/γ, Pegenzileukin/THOR-707 (SAR444245), EQ 101, ANV419, AU-007, SLC-3010, Eciskafusp alfa (PD1-IL-2v, RG6279), TILT-123, and others
Table of Contents
|1.
|Interleukin-2 Inhibitors Pipeline Report Introduction
|2.
|Interleukin-2 Inhibitors Pipeline Report Executive Summary
|3.
|Interleukin-2 Inhibitors Pipeline: Overview
|4.
|Analytical Perspective In-depth Commercial Assessment
|5.
|Interleukin-2 Inhibitors Clinical Trial Therapeutics
|6.
|Interleukin-2 Inhibitors Pipeline: Late-Stage Products (Pre-registration)
|7.
|Interleukin-2 Inhibitors Pipeline: Late-Stage Products (Phase III)
|8.
|Interleukin-2 Inhibitors Pipeline: Mid-Stage Products (Phase II)
|9.
|Interleukin-2 Inhibitors Pipeline: Early-Stage Products (Phase I)
|10.
|Interleukin-2 Inhibitors Pipeline Therapeutics Assessment
|11.
|Inactive Products in the Interleukin-2 Inhibitors Pipeline
|12.
|Company-University Collaborations (Licensing/Partnering) Analysis
|13.
|Key Companies
|14.
|Key Products in the Interleukin-2 Inhibitors Pipeline
|15.
|Unmet Needs
|16.
|Market Drivers and Barriers
|17.
|Future Perspectives and Conclusion
|18.
|Analyst Views
|19.
|Appendix
Related Reports
Interleukin-2 Market
Interleukin-2 Inhibitors Market Size, Target Population, Competitive Landscape & Market Forecast - 2034 report deliver an in-depth understanding of the market trends, market drivers, market barriers, and key IL-2 companies, including Mural Oncology, Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Philogen, Nektar, Cue Biopharma, Krystal Biotech, ILTOO Pharma, Innovent, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, R2T Biopharma (XEME Biopharma), AstraZeneca, GI Innovation, Merck, Synthekine, BioNTech, Medicenna Therapeutics, Ascendis Pharma, Sanofi, Synthorx, Cugene, AbbVie, Deka Biosciences, Dragonfly Therapeutics, Werewolf Therapeutics, Xilio Therapeutics, Bioniz Therapeutics, Equillium, Asher Bio, Anaveon, Aulos Bioscience, Selecxine, ProBio, Hoffmann-La Roche, TILT Biotherapeutics, among others.
Interleukin-2 Inhibitors Competitive Landscape
Interleukin-2 Inhibitors Market Insights, Competitive Landscape, and Market Forecast – 2032 report provides comprehensive insights about the pipeline landscape, pipeline drug profiles, including clinical and non-clinical stage products, and the key IL-2 inhibitors companies, including Merck, Synthekine, BioNTech, Medicenna Therapeutics, Ascendis Pharma, Sanofi, Synthorx, Cugene, AbbVie, Deka Biosciences, Dragonfly Therapeutics, Werewolf Therapeutics, Xilio Therapeutics, among others.
Interleukin-4 Inhibitors Pipeline
Interleukin-4 Inhibitors Pipeline Insight – 2025 report provides comprehensive insights about the pipeline landscape, pipeline drug profiles, including clinical and non-clinical stage products, and the key IL-4 inhibitors companies, including Regeneron, Sanofi, ASLAN Pharmaceuticals, Akeso Biopharma, AstraZeneca, TaiwanJ Pharmaceuticals, among others.
Interleukin-6 Inhibitors Pipeline
Interleukin-6 Inhibitors Pipeline Insight – 2025 report provides comprehensive insights about the pipeline landscape, pipeline drug profiles, including clinical and non-clinical stage products, and the key IL-6 inhibitors companies, including Novo Nordisk, EUSA Pharma, Celgene Corporation, R-Pharm, Emphycorp, Fountain BioPharma, Hutchison MediPharma, Kodiak Sciences, NeurMedix, Kodiak Sciences, Starton Therapeutics, Peptinov, Biocad, Qyuns Therapeutics, Bio-Thera Solutions, Janssen Biotech, Signpath Pharma, CSL Behring, among others.
Interleukin-8 Receptor Antagonists Pipeline
Interleukin-8 Receptor Antagonists Pipeline Insight – 2025 report provides comprehensive insights about the pipeline landscape, pipeline drug profiles, including clinical and non-clinical stage products, and the key IL-8 receptor antagonist companies, including Dompe Farmaceutici, AstraZeneca, Syntrix Biosystems, Ligand Pharmaceuticals, Aristea Therapeutics, Corvus Pharmaceuticals, among others.
DelveInsight's Pharma Competitive Intelligence Service : Through its CI solutions, DelveInsight provides its clients with real-time and actionable intelligence on their competitors and markets of interest to keep them stay ahead of the competition by providing insights into the latest therapeutic area-specific/indication-specific market trends, in emerging drugs, and competitive strategies. These services are tailored to the specific needs of each client and are delivered through a combination of reports, dashboards, and interactive presentations, enabling clients to make informed decisions, mitigate risks, and identify opportunities for growth and expansion.
Other Business Pharmaceutical Consulting Services
Healthcare Conference Coverage
Pipeline Assessment
Healthcare Licensing Services
Discover how a mid-pharma client gained a level of confidence in their soon-to-be partner for manufacturing their therapeutics by downloading our Due Diligence Case Study
