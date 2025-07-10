Two Stories Become One: Royal Design Build Co. Merges With Story Built Homes

Matthew Reibenstein joins Story Built Homes as new Chief Strategy Officer

A Shared Commitment to Integrity, Craftsmanship, and Transparency Brings Two Trusted Custom Builders Together Under One Roof

HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, July 10, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Story Built Homes has announced a strategic merger with Royal Design Build Co., joining forces to enhance the custom homebuilding experience across Texas. This partnership brings together two highly respected teams who are completely aligned in their vision, values, and commitment to designing and building exceptional homes with integrity, craftsmanship, and transparency.As part of the merger, Royal Design Build Co. founder Matthew Reibenstein has been named Chief Strategy Officer at Story Built Homes. He is joined by Lauren Harding and Sherri Langford, two key team members whose contributions have been instrumental to Royal's success. Their addition brings operational expertise, design insight, and trusted client relationships into an already experienced and client-focused organization."For me, bringing my team with me into this next chapter was essential," said Reibenstein. "We are joining a company that operates with the same priorities we have always held. From the beginning, Royal and Story Built Homes have shared a belief in transparency, honest communication, and a collaborative design-build process. This merger simply makes sense."The integration of the two teams is expected to be seamless. Both builders are known for their dedication to personalized service and clear communication from concept to completion. The newly unified company will continue operating under the Story Built Homes name, and all current client projects will move forward as planned without interruption.“We're excited to welcome Matthew, Lauren, and Sherri to the Story Built Homes family,” said Chastity White, Chief Experience Officer.“We are two companies united by the same love, light, and vision. When values align so deeply, collaboration feels less like strategy and more like destiny. What makes this merger special is that it's not about changing who we are. It's about coming together to serve our clients even better, with more resources and more experience. We are stronger as one team, and I can't wait to see what we'll build together.”Reibenstein brings more than a decade of leadership and recognition within the homebuilding industry. He served as the 2024 President of the Greater Houston Builders Association (GHBA) and has been honored with awards such as Custom Builder of the Year and the Texas Association of Builders'“Excellence Under 45.” His background as a Texas A&M–trained engineer has helped shape his approach to combining structural rigor, design creativity, and upfront pricing clarity.Story Built Homes will continue to be led by Chief Executive Officer Rachel Rost, Chief Experience Officer Chastity White, and now Chief Strategy Officer Matthew Reibenstein. Together, they are guiding the company into a new era of growth, innovation, and continued client satisfaction.Rooted in Montgomery County, Story Built Homes proudly builds in some of the area's most sought-after locations. The builder also serves surrounding counties including Brazos, Fort Bend, Grimes, Harris, Waller, and Walker. Each community reflects their commitment to quality craftsmanship, thoughtful design, and a sense of place. Explore some of their signature neighborhoods:-Chapel Bend, located north of Old Montgomery, features expansive one- and two-acre homesites in a peaceful setting. Currently under construction is The Collins plan, a 4-bedroom, 4.5-bath custom home with an oversized 3-car garage and a 40x15 outdoor living area. This custom home is available for sale and is expected to be completed this July.-The Harbor at Clear View Estates, situated on Lake Conroe, offers three-story townhomes designed for lakeside living.-French Quarter, a gated waterfront community on Lake Conroe, blends comfort and luxury with amenities like an infinity pool and private boat docks.-The Cedars, located in Plantersville, is a wooded community offering one-plus acre homesites and family-friendly amenities like a recreation center, pickleball courts, and a splash pad.To learn more, visit StoryBuiltHomes.About Story Built HomesStory Built Homes is a premier custom home builder and remodeling company based in the Greater Houston area. We are dedicated to providing innovative residential design and construction solutions that enhance the quality of life for homeowners while preserving the unique charm and character of the local community. Our unique approach focuses on close collaboration with clients to fully understand their vision and create personalized spaces that meet their specific needs and preferences. Whether you are looking to build on your lot or design a custom home in one of our new home communities, Story Built Homes is committed to delivering exceptional craftsmanship and personalized customer satisfaction. Every home has a story, and ours begins with you. Visit our website to learn more about our custom home designs and services: .

Chastity White

Story Built Homes

+1 832-706-4085

email us here

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

Instagram

Facebook

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.