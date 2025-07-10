Pharmaceutical Excipients Global Market Analysis Report 2024-2030 Oral Dosage Leads But Inhalable Excipients To Experience Significant Growth
Dublin, July 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Pharmaceutical Excipients Market, Global, 2024-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This report analyzes the global pharmaceutical excipients market, with a focus on key regional markets, including North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa (MEA). The report provides both qualitative and quantitative analyses of various segments, including oral dosage excipients, injectable excipients, topical excipients, inhalable excipients, and ophthalmic excipients.
The oral dosage excipients segment is further divided into the oral solid excipients and oral liquid excipients. Population aging, combined with a rising prevalence of diseases, is driving demand for diverse drug dosage formulations across all therapeutic areas. The oral route of drug administration is the most preferred due to its cost-effectiveness and better patient compliance.
However, the inhalable route is expected to account for the most significant growth during the forecast period. This study offers a thorough understanding of the market dynamics that will shape the industry over the forecast period. It analyzes the factors driving and restraining market growth and identifies opportunities that arise from the changes in this space for market players and stakeholders to leverage. The base year for this report is 2024, while the forecast period extends from 2025 to 2030.
Key Topics Covered:
Growth Opportunities: Research Scope
- Scope of Analysis Scope and Segmentation Definitions
Growth Environment: Transformation in the Pharmaceutical Excipients Market
- Why is it Increasingly Difficult to Grow? The Strategic Imperative The Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperatives on the Pharmaceutical Excipients Industry
Ecosystem in the Pharmaceutical Excipients Market
- Value Chain Competitive Environment Key Competitors Competitive Benchmarking - Oral Solid Dosages Competitive Benchmarking - Oral Liquid Dosages Competitive Benchmarking - Injectable Competitive Benchmarking - Topical Competitive Benchmarking - Inhalable Competitive Benchmarking - Ophthalmic Market Activities - Launches, M&As, Partnerships, and Expansions, 2022-2024
Growth Generators in the Pharmaceutical Excipients Market
- Growth Metrics Growth Drivers Growth Driver Analysis Growth Restraints Growth Restraint Analysis Forecast Considerations Revenue Forecast Revenue Forecast Analysis Revenue Forecast by Type Revenue Forecast Analysis by Type Revenue Forecast by Region Revenue Forecast Analysis by Region Pricing Trends and Forecast Analysis Revenue Share
Growth Generator: Oral Dosage Excipients
- Growth Metrics Revenue Forecast Revenue Forecast Analysis Revenue Forecast by Type Revenue Forecast by Type - Oral Solids Revenue Forecast by Sub-type - Binders and Fillers Revenue Forecast by Sub-type - Coatings Revenue Forecast by Sub-type - Disintegrants Forecast Analysis by Type - Oral Solids Revenue Forecast by Type - Oral Liquids Forecast Analysis by Type - Oral Liquids Revenue Forecast by Region Forecast Analysis by Region
Growth Generator: Injectable Excipients
- Growth Metrics Revenue Forecast Revenue Forecast Analysis Revenue Forecast Forecast Analysis by Type - Injectables Revenue Forecast by Region Forecast Analysis by Region - Injectables
Growth Generator: Topical Excipient
- Growth Metrics Revenue Forecast Revenue Forecast Analysis Revenue Forecast Forecast Analysis by Type - Topical Revenue Forecast by Region Forecast Analysis by Region - Topical
Growth Generator: Inhalable Excipients
- Growth Metrics Revenue Forecast Revenue Forecast Analysis Revenue Forecast Forecast Analysis by Type - Inhalable Revenue Forecast by Region Forecast Analysis by Region - Inhalable
Growth Generator: Ophthalmic Excipients
- Growth Metrics Revenue Forecast Revenue Forecast Analysis Revenue Forecast Forecast Analysis by Type - Ophthalmic Revenue Forecast by Region Forecast Analysis by Region - Ophthalmic
Growth Opportunity Universe in the Pharmaceutical Excipients Market
- Growth Opportunity 1: Independent Approval Pathway for the Development of Novel Excipients Growth Opportunity 2: Inhaled Biologics Growth Opportunity 3: Patient-centric Formulations
Appendix & Next Steps
- Benefits and Impacts of Growth Opportunities
