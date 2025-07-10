403
Russia issues memoirs by Indonesian leader
(MENAFN) Russia has released a Russian-language translation of Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto’s memoirs, just ahead of his visit to St. Petersburg for a summit with Russian President Vladimir Putin. The publication coincides with the Russia-Indonesia summit this week, during which both nations are expected to sign a strategic partnership declaration and several bilateral agreements.
The two-volume memoir, titled On the Art of Military Leadership, was written during Prabowo’s time as Indonesia’s defense minister. The book blends personal reflections on military service, leadership, and national identity. Russian editors noted that it offers valuable insights into the worldview of a prominent figure from the world’s most populous Muslim-majority nation and highlights Indonesia’s expanding global influence.
In the first volume, Prabowo shares experiences with key military figures throughout his career, focusing on the traits he believes define strong leadership. The second volume analyzes the character and moral foundations of influential historical leaders.
The memoir also highlights Indonesia’s fight for independence and Prabowo’s family’s contributions to that struggle. Russian publishers hope the book will attract not only scholars of Southeast Asia, but also general readers interested in leadership and Indonesian society.
The release of the book is seen as a gesture of cultural diplomacy, marking 75 years of diplomatic ties between Russia and Indonesia.
The summit, hosted by Roscongress as part of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF), will take place on Thursday and Friday. It aims to deepen political, economic, cultural, and humanitarian cooperation. Russian presidential aide Yuri Ushakov confirmed that the meeting between Putin and Prabowo will end with a joint media statement and signing ceremony. Agreements are expected in shipbuilding, transportation, science and education, ICT, and media.
