SHAOKE Logistics Strengthens Cross-Border Capabilities In France With CDG HANDLING Partnership

MENAFN - Pressat) Paris, France – July 10, 2025 –, a leading provider of European-centric cross-border logistics solutions, today announced a strategic partnership with(CARGO DELIVERY GATE), a trusted leader in France airport ground handling services.

This collaboration was officially established during a signing ceremony held at Paris-Charles de Gaulle Airport (CDG), one of the busiest cargo hubs in the world. This partnership marks a pivotal step in SHAOKE's vision to become the preferred logistics provider for European trade corridors, leveraging cutting-edge technology and strategic collaborations.

SHAOKE Logistics established its French office at CDG in 2023 as part of its strategy to strengthen its European network. Equipped with state-of-the-art technological infrastructure and an experienced logistics team, this local agency has rapidly evolved into a strategic hub, driving the company's growth across the region.

Founded in 2010, CDG HANDLING (CARGO DELIVERY GATE) specializes in supporting freight forwarders with their import-export cargo operations, including security screening with dogs and X-ray, warehousing, palletizing, and direct delivery to aircraft via private runway access. CDG HANDLING is widely recognized for its operational excellence and meticulous service standards.

This partnership will enable SHAOKE Logistics to leverage CDG HANDLING's deep-rooted expertise and prominent presence at CDG, integrating world-class ground handling capabilities into its cross-border logistics infrastructure. The collaboration is expected to optimize SHAOKE's cargo handling operations, reduce average cargo transit times by at least 10%, and provide international customers with streamlined access to France and the broader European market.

“The collaboration with CDG HANDLING SAS marks another strategic milestone for SHAOKE France. CDG HANDLING is a recognized industry professional and a trusted partner in the air freight sector. Their operational excellence and customer-centric approach align perfectly with our mission: to provide innovative and scalable logistics solutions that meet the evolving demands of global trade”, said Leo Zhong, Managing Director of SHAOKE France.

“We are delighted to partner with SHAOKE Logistics to combine our ground handling expertise with their extensive logistics network. SHAOKE's commitment to compliance and innovation has impressed us, and we look forward to helping them enhance their offering for a rapidly expanding international customer base. This partnership offers significant potential for synergies and long-term value creation,” said Karim Toumiat, CEO of CDG HANDLING.

This strategic alliance paves the way for more joint effort in fostering innovation, customer excellence, and sustainable growth in the dynamic logistics and aviation sectors.

About SHAOKE Logistics

Since 2015, SHAOKE Logistics has supported international companies by offering a full range of professional logistics services and solutions across Europe. Their comprehensive range of services includes customs clearance, last-mile delivery, e-commerce fulfillment, contract logistics, and more, all supported by an extensive network of over 80 regional partners and a strong local presence in key European markets.



About CDG HANDLING

Founded in 2010 by logistics expert Karim Toumiat, CDG HANDLING specializes in professional ground handling services at Paris-Charles de Gaulle Airport. Its offerings include freight security screening (with security dogs and X-rays), warehousing, palletizing, and direct runway delivery. Recognized for its operational excellence, CDG HANDLING holds key certifications to ensure quality and safety, supporting freight forwarders with streamlined import-export cargo operations.

