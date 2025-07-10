403
Bermuda Endorses RPost’s Registered Email Ahead of Local Business Launch
(MENAFN- RPost) The government of Bermuda has formally recognized the legal validity of RPost’s Registered Email messages, confirming that they meet the standards set forth in the island’s Electronic Transactions Act of 1999. According to the attorney-general’s office, these digital communications are legally equivalent to certified or registered paper mail, providing court-admissible proof of delivery, content, and timestamp—making them suitable for a range of official and contractual uses. The legal opinion also affirms that RPost’s mouse-scripted e-signatures are binding in contracts.
This recognition comes just as the Bermuda Post Office prepares to roll out RPost’s web-based RMail platform to local businesses. The new RMail widget integrates seamlessly with all email platforms, allowing users to enhance their existing email accounts without needing to create new ones. RPost CEO Zafar Khan emphasized that users value simplicity and familiarity, noting that the service allows secure, verifiable communications without altering user habits. He added, “If it is important, people will ‘Compose R-Mail’ rather than ‘Compose Email.’”
