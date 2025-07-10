Addlly AI Launches Asia's First GEO AI Agents To Help Brands Dominate AI Search Visibility

Addlly AI releases Asia's first AI agent to help AI search visibility

Helping Brands to Cut Content Costs by 50% While Capturing High-Intent Traffic on AI Search Platforms

SINGAPORE, SINGAPORE, SINGAPORE, July 10, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Singapore-based generative AI company Addlly AI today announced the launch of Asia's first end-to-end Generative Engine Optimization (GEO) AI Agent and GEO Audit Agent, giving enterprises a competitive advantage in the rapidly evolving landscape of AI-powered search. The launch positions Addlly as the first company in the region to provide a comprehensive solution for creating and optimizing content that surfaces prominently in platforms such as ChatGPT, Perplexity AI, Grok, and Google SGE.

Growing Demand for AI-Optimized Content Solutions

As consumer discovery shifts to conversational AI platforms, brands face an urgent need to adapt strategies previously reliant on traditional search engine optimization. According to recent industry analyses, more than 50% of online queries are projected to be answered by generative AI interfaces by 2026. While US and European companies have already invested heavily in GEO capabilities, uptake in Asia remains limited, creating both a risk and an opportunity for regional enterprises.

“SEO as we know it is changing drastically,” said Tina Chopra, Co-Founder and CEO of Addlly AI.“Today, the customer journey starts with an AI-generated answer instead of a list of links. GEO is emerging as the new standard, and brands that build this capability early will secure durable visibility and brand preference.”

GEO AI Agent that Automates Creation of High-Impact Content

Addlly's GEO AI Agent enables marketing teams to automatically generate content engineered for relevance and discoverability in generative engines. From blog posts and landing pages to product descriptions and social assets, the agent structures outputs around natural language queries, semantic relationships, and topical authority. Unlike conventional tools, it eliminates hours of manual keyword research and reduces reliance on outdated checklists or fragmented workflows.

Businesses using the GEO AI Agent can create multilingual, on-brand content in a fraction of the time taken by legacy SEO processes, helping them capture high-intent audiences faster.

GEO Audit Agent that Delivers Actionable Insights to Improve Performance

The GEO Audit Agent continuously scans and evaluates existing content libraries to determine their likelihood of being selected as AI-generated responses. The agent assesses factors including content freshness, depth of coverage, entity alignment, and conversational readability, then provides prioritized recommendations to strengthen performance.

This proactive approach allows companies to refresh and repurpose assets without guesswork, improving ROI on existing investments while preparing for future search behavior.

Early Adoption Driving Measurable Business Outcomes

Early adopters in ecommerce, fintech, and publishing have reported significant efficiency gains and cost reductions. Companies leveraging Addlly's GEO platform have achieved:

- Up to 70% reduction in content production timelines

- As much as 50% lower customer acquisition costs through organic discovery

- Improved engagement rates and longer time-on-page driven by content better aligned with user intent

“GEO isn't about chasing keywords - it's about becoming the most credible answer,” Chopra added.“Our platform empowers enterprises to do this at scale, without adding complexity to their workflows.”

Scalable, Secure, and Ready for Enterprise Deployment

Addlly's GEO solutions are promptless, multilingual, and trained on each client's proprietary brand and product data, making them secure and compliant for regulated industries. The tools integrate easily into existing marketing operations and can be deployed in days, giving teams the ability to respond rapidly to emerging topics and customer questions.

The launch builds on Addlly's momentum as part of the IMDA Spark Programme and AWS GenAI BuildPad, initiatives supporting high-growth AI companies in Asia.

About Addlly AI

Addlly AI builds AI Marketing Content Agents that act as marketing assistants for enterprises. These AI-powered agents understand a company's products, strategies, and brand guidelines while continuously learning from market trends. They automate content creation across blogs, social media, newsletters, and ads - helping businesses maintain consistency, scale efficiently, and reduce costs.

Supported by Microsoft, AWS, and IMDA, Addlly offers secure, enterprise-ready AI tools built for marketing speed and impact.

Ronie Ganguly

Addlly AI

+65 9152 8252

email us here

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

Instagram

Facebook

YouTube

X

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.