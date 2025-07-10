JBL Expands Safe Listening Lineup For Children With New Junior Headphones In Qatar

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

DOHA: JBL, the globally trusted name in premium audio, proudly announces the launch of its latest JBL Junior headphone series in Qatar. Engineered especially for young listeners, the new models-JBL Junior 320, JBL Junior 320BT, and the advanced JBL Junior 470NC-combine JBL's renowned sound clarity with child-safe volume limits, fun personalization features, and parental control tools.

These headphones are designed to offer a safe, age-appropriate listening experience for kids while giving parents peace of mind.

The JBL Junior 320 is a reliable wired on-ear headphone, thoughtfully designed for comfort and safety. With volume capped at 85 dB, plush cushioning, and a fun sticker pack included for personalization, it's the perfect everyday headphone for younger children.

For those seeking wireless freedom, the JBL Junior 320BT provides Bluetooth connectivity, a massive 50-hour battery life, and app-enabled parental controls for managing listening time and volume. Easy to use and packed with thoughtful features, it strikes the right balance between play and protection.

Leading the new lineup is the JBL Junior 470NC, which adds Active Noise Cancellation (ANC) to help children stay focused in noisy environments-whether in the classroom or during travel. With built-in mic support, a wired backup option, fast USB-C charging, and smart parental controls via the JBL Headphones App, the 470NC is JBL's most advanced headphone ever developed for kids.

Commenting on the occasion, C V Rappai, Director & CEO of Jumbo Electronics, JBL's authorized distributor in Qatar, said:“As a grandparent and business leader, I believe technology must empower, not endanger.

The JBL Junior range offers the perfect balance between fun and safety for young people. We're proud to bring this thoughtfully designed series to Qatar, helping families enjoy premium audio while promoting healthy listening habits from a young age.”

The JBL Junior series is now available across major retailers and online platforms in Qatar and is covered under standard warranty by renowned service team of Jumbo electronics.

With growing demand for child-safe tech, this launch reinforces JBL's commitment to innovation, responsibility, and quality audio for every generation.