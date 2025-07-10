JBL Expands Safe Listening Lineup For Children With New Junior Headphones In Qatar
DOHA: JBL, the globally trusted name in premium audio, proudly announces the launch of its latest JBL Junior headphone series in Qatar. Engineered especially for young listeners, the new models-JBL Junior 320, JBL Junior 320BT, and the advanced JBL Junior 470NC-combine JBL's renowned sound clarity with child-safe volume limits, fun personalization features, and parental control tools.
These headphones are designed to offer a safe, age-appropriate listening experience for kids while giving parents peace of mind.
The JBL Junior 320 is a reliable wired on-ear headphone, thoughtfully designed for comfort and safety. With volume capped at 85 dB, plush cushioning, and a fun sticker pack included for personalization, it's the perfect everyday headphone for younger children.
For those seeking wireless freedom, the JBL Junior 320BT provides Bluetooth connectivity, a massive 50-hour battery life, and app-enabled parental controls for managing listening time and volume. Easy to use and packed with thoughtful features, it strikes the right balance between play and protection.
Leading the new lineup is the JBL Junior 470NC, which adds Active Noise Cancellation (ANC) to help children stay focused in noisy environments-whether in the classroom or during travel. With built-in mic support, a wired backup option, fast USB-C charging, and smart parental controls via the JBL Headphones App, the 470NC is JBL's most advanced headphone ever developed for kids.
Commenting on the occasion, C V Rappai, Director & CEO of Jumbo Electronics, JBL's authorized distributor in Qatar, said:“As a grandparent and business leader, I believe technology must empower, not endanger.
The JBL Junior range offers the perfect balance between fun and safety for young people. We're proud to bring this thoughtfully designed series to Qatar, helping families enjoy premium audio while promoting healthy listening habits from a young age.”
The JBL Junior series is now available across major retailers and online platforms in Qatar and is covered under standard warranty by renowned service team of Jumbo electronics.
With growing demand for child-safe tech, this launch reinforces JBL's commitment to innovation, responsibility, and quality audio for every generation.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
Roam Launches On Binance Alpha And Solana's Meteora DEX, Expands Cross-Chain Access Via BSC Integration
- R0AR Lists On Bitmart: $1R0R Makes CEX Debut
- Status Unveils First Gasless L2 On Linea With 100% Community Yield Allocation Mechanism
- Magic Newton Foundation Redefines Fair Token Launches With $NEWT
- Bitcoin At The Crossroads: FBS Analysts Look At What's Next
- Robocorp Debuts World's First Search Engine That Converts Human Data And Expertise Into Crypto Income
- Freedom Holding Corp. Reports Fiscal Year 2025 Financial Results
CommentsNo comment