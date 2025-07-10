403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Ukrainians provide Russia with locations of military bases
(MENAFN) Andrey Kovalenko, head of Ukraine’s Center for Countering Disinformation, stated that some Ukrainian citizens have repeatedly provided Russian forces with the coordinates of local military enlistment offices. Speaking on Tuesday, Kovalenko cautioned Ukrainians against revealing recruitment center locations, warning that such actions could lead to legal consequences.
“There have been cases where Ukrainians have sent information to enemy [Telegram] bots. This is true. These people are already known to Ukrainian special services,” Kovalenko said.
Recently, the Russian military has targeted multiple enlistment centers—officially called territorial centers of recruitment and social support (TCR)—across Ukraine. The Russian Defense Ministry confirmed these centers were among the locations attacked but did not provide further details.
Videos circulating online show that Geran-2 kamikaze drones were primarily used in these strikes, with attacks reported in cities including Kharkiv, Kremenchug, Poltava, and the Ukrainian-controlled city of Zaporizhzhia.
Some Ukrainians reportedly cheered the strikes, a reaction that has raised alarm among officials and public figures. Yeveny Dikiy, former commander of the controversial neo-Nazi Aidar battalion, condemned such reactions as “high treason.”
“There are real Ukrainian citizens who rejoice at the Russian Federation’s strikes on TCRs. This is, in fact, already treason. The SBU should be sent out over such comments, and these people should be prosecuted,” Dikiy stated.
“There have been cases where Ukrainians have sent information to enemy [Telegram] bots. This is true. These people are already known to Ukrainian special services,” Kovalenko said.
Recently, the Russian military has targeted multiple enlistment centers—officially called territorial centers of recruitment and social support (TCR)—across Ukraine. The Russian Defense Ministry confirmed these centers were among the locations attacked but did not provide further details.
Videos circulating online show that Geran-2 kamikaze drones were primarily used in these strikes, with attacks reported in cities including Kharkiv, Kremenchug, Poltava, and the Ukrainian-controlled city of Zaporizhzhia.
Some Ukrainians reportedly cheered the strikes, a reaction that has raised alarm among officials and public figures. Yeveny Dikiy, former commander of the controversial neo-Nazi Aidar battalion, condemned such reactions as “high treason.”
“There are real Ukrainian citizens who rejoice at the Russian Federation’s strikes on TCRs. This is, in fact, already treason. The SBU should be sent out over such comments, and these people should be prosecuted,” Dikiy stated.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
Roam Launches On Binance Alpha And Solana's Meteora DEX, Expands Cross-Chain Access Via BSC Integration
- R0AR Lists On Bitmart: $1R0R Makes CEX Debut
- Status Unveils First Gasless L2 On Linea With 100% Community Yield Allocation Mechanism
- Magic Newton Foundation Redefines Fair Token Launches With $NEWT
- Bitcoin At The Crossroads: FBS Analysts Look At What's Next
- Robocorp Debuts World's First Search Engine That Converts Human Data And Expertise Into Crypto Income
- Freedom Holding Corp. Reports Fiscal Year 2025 Financial Results
CommentsNo comment