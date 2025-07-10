403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Ethiopia Sets Historic Coffee Export Record with USD2.65B Revenue
(MENAFN) Ethiopia has achieved a historic milestone in its coffee industry, earning a record-breaking 2.65 billion U.S. dollars in export revenue during the recently concluded 2024/2025 fiscal year, according to the Ethiopian Coffee and Tea Authority (ECTA).
In a statement released Tuesday, the ECTA revealed that the country shipped 468,967 tonnes of coffee over the past fiscal year, which ended on July 7. This marks a substantial increase of more than 170,478 tonnes compared to the prior year’s figures.
"While this is a remarkable achievement, there remains significant untapped potential ahead," said Adugna Debela, director general of the ECTA.
Ethiopia, often recognized as the birthplace of Arabica coffee, remains one of Africa’s top coffee producers and exporters. Coffee cultivation continues to serve as a cornerstone of its agriculture-driven economy.
Ethiopian coffee, praised globally for its distinctive and diverse flavor profiles—from winy and fruity to chocolatey—has maintained strong international demand.
In a statement released Tuesday, the ECTA revealed that the country shipped 468,967 tonnes of coffee over the past fiscal year, which ended on July 7. This marks a substantial increase of more than 170,478 tonnes compared to the prior year’s figures.
"While this is a remarkable achievement, there remains significant untapped potential ahead," said Adugna Debela, director general of the ECTA.
Ethiopia, often recognized as the birthplace of Arabica coffee, remains one of Africa’s top coffee producers and exporters. Coffee cultivation continues to serve as a cornerstone of its agriculture-driven economy.
Ethiopian coffee, praised globally for its distinctive and diverse flavor profiles—from winy and fruity to chocolatey—has maintained strong international demand.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
Roam Launches On Binance Alpha And Solana's Meteora DEX, Expands Cross-Chain Access Via BSC Integration
- R0AR Lists On Bitmart: $1R0R Makes CEX Debut
- Status Unveils First Gasless L2 On Linea With 100% Community Yield Allocation Mechanism
- Magic Newton Foundation Redefines Fair Token Launches With $NEWT
- Bitcoin At The Crossroads: FBS Analysts Look At What's Next
- Robocorp Debuts World's First Search Engine That Converts Human Data And Expertise Into Crypto Income
- Freedom Holding Corp. Reports Fiscal Year 2025 Financial Results
CommentsNo comment