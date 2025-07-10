Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Ethiopia Sets Historic Coffee Export Record with USD2.65B Revenue

2025-07-10 03:18:56
(MENAFN) Ethiopia has achieved a historic milestone in its coffee industry, earning a record-breaking 2.65 billion U.S. dollars in export revenue during the recently concluded 2024/2025 fiscal year, according to the Ethiopian Coffee and Tea Authority (ECTA).

In a statement released Tuesday, the ECTA revealed that the country shipped 468,967 tonnes of coffee over the past fiscal year, which ended on July 7. This marks a substantial increase of more than 170,478 tonnes compared to the prior year’s figures.

"While this is a remarkable achievement, there remains significant untapped potential ahead," said Adugna Debela, director general of the ECTA.

Ethiopia, often recognized as the birthplace of Arabica coffee, remains one of Africa’s top coffee producers and exporters. Coffee cultivation continues to serve as a cornerstone of its agriculture-driven economy.

Ethiopian coffee, praised globally for its distinctive and diverse flavor profiles—from winy and fruity to chocolatey—has maintained strong international demand.

