Old Doha Port Partners With Local, Regional Marinas
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Old Doha Port announced the signing of strategic collaborations with five local and regional marinas to enhance the yachting experience for marina members and visitors alike.
The marinas are Ronautica Middle East, Corinthia Yacht Club at The Pearl Island, Al Mourjan Marinas in Lusail, Emirates Palace Marina in Abu Dhabi, and Kiyi Istanbul Marina.
The Port stated Wednesday that these collaborations strengthen Old Doha Port's position as a key player in Qatar's marine tourism ambitions, while reinforcing its role as a regional hub for luxury yachting.
Old Doha Port expanded its regional footprint through landmark agreements with premier destinations, including Emirates Palace Marina in Abu Dhabi, UAE, and Kiyi Istanbul Marina in Istanbul, Turkiye.
Following strategic partnerships with Qatar's leading marinas-Ronautica Middle East and Corinthia Yacht Club in The Pearl Island, and Mourjan Marinas in Lusail City-these new alliances position Old Doha Port as a unifying force in the Gulf and beyond, advancing a shared vision of seamless connectivity and elevated yachting experiences across the region.
The Port's network of five partner marinas offers yacht owners seamless access to premium facilities, amenities, and world-class services. Old Doha Port marina members and visiting members from partner marinas can present their marina membership card to enjoy a suite of benefits, including complimentary docking with advance bookings, preferential rates on marine services, and exclusive access to select hospitality and dining experiences.
CEO of Old Doha Port Eng. Mohammed Abdulla Al Mulla said: "These partnerships mark an important milestone in our commitment to build strong maritime communities and elevate Qatar's standing in the global yachting circuit."
"By collaborating with world-class marinas, regional hubs, and international destinations, we are creating new pathways for yacht owners, visitors, and the global marine community for a seamless and enriched experience across borders," he added.
With its growing network of partnerships, Old Doha Port continues to build communities across borders and deliver exceptional experiences for visitors and yacht owners alike. These strategic collaborations reflect Qatar's broader vision for economic diversification, cultural exchange, and sustainable tourism growth.
