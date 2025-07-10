Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Nvidia Achieves Milestone in Market Value

Nvidia Achieves Milestone in Market Value


2025-07-10 01:13:27
(MENAFN) On Wednesday, Nvidia, the renowned American tech giant, achieved a remarkable feat by becoming the first publicly traded company to hit a market capitalization of USD4 trillion.

This milestone underscores the rapid rise of the company, particularly driven by the increasing demand for artificial intelligence (AI) technologies.

By 1400GMT, the company's stock had risen by 2.6 percent, reflecting the growing interest in AI advancements.

This achievement marks a significant moment in history as Nvidia has surpassed industry leaders Apple and Microsoft, which had previously reached a USD3 trillion market value.

With this new valuation, Nvidia has now secured its position as the most valuable company in the world.

Founded in 1993 and headquartered in California, Nvidia first crossed the USD2 trillion threshold in February 2024 and later reached the USD3 trillion mark in June of the same year.

The company's rapid growth has been largely fueled by the escalating demand for AI processors and hardware, particularly following the rise of AI chatbots like "ChatGPT."

Despite Nvidia's dominance in the graphics processing unit (GPU) market, which plays a crucial role in AI-related tasks and the development of large language models (LLMs), the swift pace of its growth this year is somewhat surprising.

This is especially considering that Nvidia has faced restrictions from the US government, limiting its access to the Chinese market.

Recently, Nvidia has been dealing with a series of export controls and bans imposed by the US government.

MENAFN10072025000045017167ID1109782322

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search