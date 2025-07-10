AI Studios Launches Mobile App For Instant AI Video Creation

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) 2,000+ avatars, 150+ voices, and 7,000+ templates to create AI videos - powered by DeepBrain AI.

PALO ALTO, Calif., July 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DeepBrain AI, a global leader in generative AI video technology, announced the official release of the Android mobile app for its flagship platform, AI Studios .









AI Studios, initially launched as a web-based service, enables users to generate high-quality AI avatar videos simply by entering text. With over 3 million users worldwide, the platform has rapidly grown and earned strong industry recognition, including a 4.9 rating on Product Hunt and being named one of G2's Top 50 Software Products of 2025.

The newly released mobile app allows users to create professional-grade videos anytime, anywhere-no production skills or equipment needed. It is designed for a diverse range of creators, educators, marketers, and business professionals who require scalable video content on the go.

Key Features at a Glance

Text-to-Video Creation

Simply input a script, and the app generates a complete video with voice narration and an AI avatar-no editing skills required. It's ideal for marketing content, tutorials, onboarding videos, and more. The app also supports cinematic-style video generation directly from text prompts, enabling users to produce more polished and visually engaging content with ease.

Over 2,000 Generative AI Avatars

Choose from over 2,000 avatars representing different styles, genders, and professions, or upload a custom avatar to match your brand identity.

Support for 150+ Languages and Voice Tones

AI Studios offers natural-sounding voices with customizable tone, pace, and emotion. With support for over 150 languages and dialects, plus AI dubbing capabilities, it's perfect for scalable, localized content creation.

7,000+ Professional Templates

Prebuilt templates tailored to business, education, commerce, and more help users create polished, purpose-driven videos in minutes.

Expanding the Global Reach of Generative AI Video

The mobile app was built with a global-first mindset-featuring multilingual support, intuitive UX, and scalable output for diverse industries. According to DeepBrain AI, the release marks a key step in its mission to make AI video creation accessible and practical for everyone.

An iOS version of the app is currently in development and is scheduled for release in the second half of 2025.

The AI Studios mobile app is now available on Google Play. ( ).

About DeepBrain AI

DeepBrain AI is a global leader in generative AI, specializing in video creation, speech synthesis, and digital humans. Its platform, AI Studios, lets users create high-quality videos from text without the need for cameras or editing tools.

With a strategic presence in Silicon Valley and clients across North America, Europe, and Asia, the company supports industries such as media, finance, education, and e-commerce. DeepBrain AI helps creators and businesses streamline video production and expand global communication through AI.

