HCA 'Threatening' Sunrisers Hyderabad: Telangana CID Takes Hyderabad Cricket Association President, Others Into Custody

The Telangana CID on Wednesday took into custody Hyderabad Cricket Association (HCA) president A Jagan Mohan Rao and four others for questioning in connection with allegations made by Sunrisers Hyderabad during the 2025 IPL season, police said.

“HCA office bearers, including Jagan Mohan Rao, Treasurer C Srinivas Rao, CEO Sunil Kante, General Secretary Rajender Yadav and his wife G Kavita, were taken into custody for questioning,” a senior police official told news agency PTI.

Earlier, Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy had ordered an inquiry into Sunrisers Hyderabad's plea seeking intervention of cricket governing bodies to halt the recurring“blackmailing tactics” by the HCA. The state unit, however, denied all such charges by the franchise.

In a letter to the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) and the Indian Premier League (IPL) Governing Council, Sunrisers Hyderabad alleged that the HCA was "threatening" the franchise, primarily for more complimentary tickets (free passes).

The franchise also stated that it would consider shifting its home matches to another state if the issue persisted. However, Jagan Mohan Rao had denied all allegations, saying that no such demands were made to the franchise.