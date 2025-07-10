HCA 'Threatening' Sunrisers Hyderabad: Telangana CID Takes Hyderabad Cricket Association President, Others Into Custody
“HCA office bearers, including Jagan Mohan Rao, Treasurer C Srinivas Rao, CEO Sunil Kante, General Secretary Rajender Yadav and his wife G Kavita, were taken into custody for questioning,” a senior police official told news agency PTI.Also Read | Heinrich Klaasen smashes the joint third-fastest IPL century What's the case?
Earlier, Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy had ordered an inquiry into Sunrisers Hyderabad's plea seeking intervention of cricket governing bodies to halt the recurring“blackmailing tactics” by the HCA. The state unit, however, denied all such charges by the franchise.
In a letter to the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) and the Indian Premier League (IPL) Governing Council, Sunrisers Hyderabad alleged that the HCA was "threatening" the franchise, primarily for more complimentary tickets (free passes).Also Read | IPL 2025; Updated points table, orange cap, purple cap list after SRH vs KKR
The franchise also stated that it would consider shifting its home matches to another state if the issue persisted. However, Jagan Mohan Rao had denied all allegations, saying that no such demands were made to the franchise.
