Spartan Capital Securities, LLC Serves As Placement Agent In Lixte Biotechnology Holdings, Inc.'S $1.5 Million Registered Direct Offering

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) New York, NY, July 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Spartan Capital Securities, LLC, a premier investment banking firm, is pleased to announce the closing of a $1.5 million registered direct offering for Lixte Biotechnology Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: LIXT), in which it served as the exclusive placement agent.

Lixte Biotechnology Holdings, Inc., a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company focused on cancer drug development, completed the offering on July 8, 2025. The offering consisted of the sale of an aggregate of 974,026 shares of Common Stock (or Pre-Funded Warrants in lieu thereof). The public offering price per share of Common Stock was $1.54, and $1.53999 per Pre-Funded Warrant, which includes an exercise price of $0.00001.

The Company received gross proceeds of approximately $1.5 million. The net proceeds, together with the Company's existing cash, will be used for general corporate purposes and working capital.

“This transaction reflects our continued focus on aligning innovative biotech companies with the strategic capital they need to advance breakthrough therapies,” said John Lowry, CEO of Spartan Capital Securities. “We are pleased to support Lixte Biotechnology Holdings, LLC in this important stage of their clinical development and look forward to seeing the impact of their work in the oncology space .”

Lixte was represented by TroyGould PC, while Spartan Capital Securities was represented by Kaufman & Canoles, P.C.

The offering was made pursuant to an effective shelf registration statement on Form S-3 (No. 333-278874) previously filed with and declared effective by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on May 2, 2024. A final prospectus supplement and accompanying prospectus relating to the offering will be filed with the SEC and available at .

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy these securities, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

About Spartan Capital Securities, LLC

Spartan Capital Securities, LLC is a premier full-service investment banking firm offering a comprehensive range of advisory services to institutional clients and high-net-worth individuals. Known for its expertise in capital raising, strategic advisory, and asset management, Spartan Capital delivers tailored solutions to meet clients' financial goals.

For more information, visit .

About Lixte Biotechnology Holdings, Inc.

Lixte Biotechnology Holdings, Inc. is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company focused on discovering and developing cancer therapies based on novel biological pathways. Its lead compound, LB-100, a first-in-class PP2A inhibitor, has shown promise in enhancing the effectiveness of chemotherapy and immunotherapy. Clinical trials are currently underway for Ovarian Clear Cell Carcinoma, Metastatic Colon Cancer, and Advanced Soft Tissue Sarcoma.

For more information, visit .

Contact:

Spartan Capital Securities, LLC

45 Broadway, 19th Floor

New York, NY 10006

...