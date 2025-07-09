Ministry Of Justice Organizes Two Training Courses On Protecting Intellectual Property Rights, Combating Money Laundering Crimes

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Doha: The Legal and Judicial Studies Center at the Ministry of Justice is organizing two training courses for several legal professionals from various ministries and government agencies. The courses are centers on legal protection of intellectual property and combating money laundering and terrorism financing in Qatari law.

The legal protection of intellectual property course, which began last Sunday and will continue until Thursday, July 10. aims to introduce participants to intellectual property rights and their legal protection under Qatari law and international agreements.

It includes two main themes, defined by reference to Law No. 7 of 2002 on the Protection of Copyright and Related Rights, and related laws, agreements, and treaties.

The first axis of the two courses addresses the protection of literary and artistic works under Qatari law and international agreements, while the second axis addresses the protection of industrial property under Qatari law and international agreements.

The course on combating money laundering and terrorism financing crimes in Qatari law aims to familiarize participants with the general provisions of the law on combating money laundering and terrorism financing and the authorities involved in combating these crimes.

It also explains the investigation mechanism and precautionary measures in accordance with the Code of Criminal Procedure, emphasizing the role of international cooperation in combating these crimes and outlining the penalties prescribed for them.

The course curriculum includes four axes: the first axis includes the general provisions of the law on combating money laundering and terrorism financing; the second axis addresses the investigation mechanism and precautionary measures; the third axis reviews international cooperation and extradition; and the fourth axis tackles the penalties for money laundering and terrorism financing crimes.

On this occasion, Director of the Legal and Judicial Studies Center at the Ministry of Justice Dr. Abdullah Hamad Al Khalidi, stressed the importance of these specialized training courses in developing the legal skills of legal researchers and specialists in various ministries and government agencies, noting the importance of these training courses in meeting the ministry's needs and aligning with societal demands and technological and scientific advancements.

He pointed out that these developments highlight the need to keep pace with methods of protecting intellectual property rights and combating money laundering crimes.

Dr. Al Khalidi indicated that the Legal and Judicial Studies Center at the Ministry of Justice, within the framework of the Ministry's vision for development and modernization, under the supervision and oversight of HE Minister of Justice and Minister of State for Cabinet Affairs Ibrahim bin Ali Al Mohannadi, and the support provided by the Minister to the Center to keep pace with the country's comprehensive development process, has developed training programs that keep pace with the progress and modernization witnessed by the country at the level of development programs and plans, particularly in technical fields that serve to develop the country's legal system and advance it to broader horizons.

This is in line with the sectoral plans of the Third National Development Strategy and the objectives of Qatar National Vision 2030.

He explained that the Legal and Judicial Studies Center at the Ministry of Justice aims to meet the country's training needs and strengthen its local partnerships to meet the training needs of various governmental and semi-governmental institutions in the country. It also works to develop the legal profession and raise the efficiency of its practitioners.

Work is underway to design and offer quality programs and courses that take into account practical and applied aspects, focusing on preparing qualified national cadres in various legal specialties and fields, as well as related fields, by enhancing the specialized technical skills and expertise of legal professionals in various government agencies.