MANTL Becomes First Fintech To Offer Plaid Layer

The MANTL – Plaid Layer integration gives regional and community financial institutions the same instant onboarding experience offered by leading neobanks

PLANO, Texas, July 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- MANTL , an Alkami solution team and leading provider of loan and deposit account opening technology, today announced that it is the first fintech to resell and offer Plaid Layer , Plaid's instant onboarding technology used by the most innovative neobanks. Through this first-of-its-kind integration, MANTL empowers regional and community financial institutions to deliver the same seamless digital onboarding experiences as tech-first neobanks while unlocking faster growth and stronger conversion.

MANTL already delivers a best-in-class account opening experience, with average account opening times of under five minutes for consumers and under ten minutes for businesses. Now, with Plaid Layer natively integrated into its platform, MANTL can provide a one-minute account opening time. Plaid Layer enables financial institutions to collect identity information and link external accounts in seconds using only a phone number, eliminating friction while maintaining the highest standards of trust and security. By embedding this technology directly into its deposit and loan workflows, MANTL streamlines the entire onboarding process, accelerating time to open and enabling more users to successfully reach and complete applications-all within a secure, optimized experience.

"At Quontic, we are committed to delivering fast, intuitive, and seamless digital banking experiences that meet the evolving needs of our customers. The Plaid Layer integration, through our partnership with MANTL, allows us to dramatically accelerate onboarding while maintaining the highest standards of security and trust," said Grace Pace, senior vice president of digital banking at Quontic Bank. "More than a technology provider, MANTL is a strategic partner to regional and community banks. By making cutting-edge innovations like Plaid Layer readily available, MANTL empowers institutions to drive sustained growth and compete more effectively in today's digital-first landscape."

Key benefits of the MANTL – Plaid Layer integration include:



Increase in conversion: Plaid customers using Layer have seen up to a 25% increase in end-to-end conversion rates.

Faster onboarding: Layer can onboard an account holder in one minute by unifying the collection of identity data for verification and account linking into one conversion-optimized flow, streamlining the signup process by as much as 87%. Secure, scalable growth: MANTL paired with Plaid Layer unlocks an even more seamless, secure, and scalable path to customer growth.

"MANTL is on a mission to empower regional and community banks and credit unions to compete with the likes of Chase and Chime," said Benjamin Conant, co-founder and chief technology officer at MANTL. "Until now, only the most tech-forward neobanks have had access to Plaid Layer-and the results speak for themselves. Giving the community banking space built-in access to this powerful technology is another way MANTL helps these institutions reclaim their competitive edge."

This integration reiterates MANTL's commitment to innovation and deepens its long-standing partnership with Plaid. Today, over 100 MANTL customers already use Plaid solutions to streamline onboarding, reporting 37% higher application booking rates. To date, more than 680,000 accounts have been opened on MANTL using Plaid.

"Our partnership with MANTL brings Plaid Layer's instant financial onboarding experience and real-time risk checks directly into the workflows of regional and community financial institutions," said Adam Yoxtheimer, head of partnerships at Plaid. "Now banks and credit unions can offer the digital-first experiences that consumers demand-accelerating new account growth, strengthening customer loyalty, and lowering operational costs-all while keeping security and compliance front and center."

Plaid Layer is available to eligible MANTL bank and credit union customers. For more information about MANTL or to schedule a demo, click here .

About MANTL

MANTL is an Alkami solution team that offers unified account origination technology, empowering banks and credit unions to open loan and deposit accounts seamlessly on any banking channel in real time. MANTL Deposit Origination is among the fastest and most performant solutions on the market; consumers can open a new deposit account in under five minutes, businesses can open a new deposit account in under 10 minutes, and MANTL customers raise billions in core deposits. MANTL Loan Origination simplifies each step in the loan process, automating up to 100% of loan application decisions to ensure an intuitive, feature-rich experience from personal loans to business financing. Founded in 2016, MANTL was acquired in March 2025 by Alkami Technology, Inc. (Nasdaq: ALKT ), a leading cloud-based digital banking solutions provider for financial institutions in the U.S. For more information, visit mantl or follow MANTL on LinkedIn .

About Plaid

Plaid is a global data network that powers the tools millions of people rely on to live healthier financial lives. Our ambition is to facilitate a more inclusive, competitive, and mutually beneficial financial system by using data analytics to simplify payments, revolutionize lending, and lead the fight against fraud. Plaid works with thousands of companies, including fintechs, Fortune 500 companies, and many of the largest banks to empower people with more choice and control over how they manage their money. Headquartered in San Francisco, Plaid's network spans over 12,000 institutions across the U.S., Canada, U.K., and Europe.

About Quontic

Quontic is the adaptive digital bank that empowers its customers financially while embracing their diverse circumstances. Quontic's innovative banking platform reimagines traditional banking with adaptive lending and innovative deposit products that transcend legacy banking inequities. Quontic's mission to break the system for financial empowerment stands in the face of big banks and proves there is a better and more equitable way to put the customer first. The bank focuses on truly understanding and serving the underdogs, entrepreneurs, gig-economy workers, immigrants, and more with a curated banking experience as opposed to a one-size-fits-all banking approach. Quontic is a privately held company based in New York, New York. Follow and connect with Quontic on LinkedIn , Facebook and Instagram .

