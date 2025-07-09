403
Polish PM Pledges Stability After Election Setback
(MENAFN) Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk asserted Tuesday night that his administration still holds a “stable majority,” even as internal strains deepen within the ruling coalition following last month’s presidential election defeat.
“The government has a stable majority,” Tusk stated on social media platform X after holding discussions with leaders of the four-party alliance about a Cabinet overhaul, according to media.
“As you can see, maintaining the coalition is difficult, but possible, as is rebuilding the government and agreeing on a strategy that will allow for a revival after losing the presidential election. It requires, of course, courage and loyalty,” he added.
Tusk’s comments come amid mounting criticism and uncertainty surrounding the future of the coalition, which includes his centrist Civic Coalition (KO), the center-right Poland 2050, the center-left Third Way, and the Left.
Amid swirling speculation, Lower-house Speaker Szymon Holownia—who heads Poland 2050—denied reports suggesting he had entered talks with opposition figures to form a rival administration. Holownia recently met with opposition leader Jaroslaw Kaczynski of the right-wing Law and Justice (PiS) party without prior consultation with his party’s lawmakers.
Kaczynski has openly declared PiS’s ambition to reclaim power in the 2027 parliamentary elections.
Speaking to a broadcaster, Deputy Prime Minister Krzysztof Gawkowski of the Left warned that the coalition is currently under unprecedented strain.
“I believe that the coalition has never been so close to the abyss. It has never been so close to the brink of collapse, because no one knows what's around the corner and who's talking about what and with whom,” Gawkowski said Tuesday.
In the October 2023 parliamentary elections, the PiS-led United Right coalition failed to secure a majority. Tusk’s Civic Coalition allied with Poland 2050, the Third Way, and the Left to form a government, securing 54% of the vote.
However, internal divisions reemerged following the June 1 presidential runoff, where KO’s candidate Rafal Trzaskowski was unable to unseat the incumbent backed by PiS. Some within KO accused Holownia of siphoning support away from Trzaskowski.
Although Tusk successfully survived a parliamentary vote of confidence in early June, rifts persist among coalition partners over contentious issues including abortion legislation, LGBTQ+ rights, and immigration policy at national borders.
On Tuesday, Tusk noted that he had taken Holownia’s “explanations and declarations” into account and announced plans to unveil the “new shape of the Cabinet” by around July 15.
