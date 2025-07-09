Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Envoy states Russian diplomats facing ‘nerve-wracking’ situation in Israel

2025-07-09 08:28:53
(MENAFN) Russian Ambassador Anatoly Viktorov has described the deteriorating security situation for Russian citizens and diplomats in Israel as “nerve-wracking,” citing serious risks due to escalating hostilities between Israel and Iran.

Speaking to Russia 24 from Tel Aviv on Monday, Viktorov said the dangers faced by embassy personnel and Russian nationals were very real. He noted that explosions near the Russian Embassy had shattered windows in diplomatic residences, though there were no direct strikes. The U.S. consulate in Tel Aviv also suffered minor damage from debris, he added.

Workloads at the Russian mission have surged, with staff operating under extreme pressure—Viktorov mentioned he had only slept three hours the night before. Despite the stress, the ambassador encouraged embassy workers to take time off and advised Russian citizens to leave the country via Egypt due to safety concerns. Many have already done so, he said.

The crisis follows Israeli strikes on Iranian nuclear sites and personnel, which Tel Aviv described as “pre-emptive” actions. Iran responded with daily missile attacks, insisting its actions are acts of self-defense. The tit-for-tat assaults have continued since last Friday.

Moscow has blamed Israel for the current escalation, accusing it of undermining U.S.-Iran nuclear negotiations and warning that attacks on nuclear facilities could result in widespread radioactive contamination.

The broader regional tension stems from the Hamas-led incursion into Israel in October 2023, which sparked an extended Israeli military campaign in Gaza and additional strikes in neighboring countries including Lebanon, Syria, Iraq, and Yemen/

