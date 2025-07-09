Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Tourism in Tunisia increases significantly in 2025

2025-07-09 08:16:39
(MENAFN) Tunisia recorded a strong increase in tourism during the first six months of 2025, with 4.3 million visitors arriving, marking an 11 percent rise compared to the same period last year, according to local media reports.

Tourism revenue also grew significantly, exceeding 3 billion dinars (around 1 billion U.S. dollars), reflecting an increase of more than 8 percent during the same period.

“Tourism is now among the top sectors contributing to the inflow of foreign currency into the national economy,” said Mohamed Mehdi Haloui, Director General of the Tunisian National Tourism Office, who described the 2025 tourism season as “very positive” so far.

Tunisia’s Ministry of Tourism projects that the country could welcome over 11 million tourists by the end of the year, signaling a strong recovery and growth trend in the sector.

