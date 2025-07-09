Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
MOI Urges Electric Scooter Riders To Adhere To Traffic Rules

2025-07-09 04:00:36
(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula Online

Doha: The Ministry of Interior in Qatar (MoI) has shared a reminder for users of electric scooters to adhere to their dedicated lanes and avoid motor vehicle roads.

The use of vehicle lanes instead of scooter ones constitutes a traffic violation and poses a serious risk to both drivers on the road and the scooter riders, jeopardizing overall public safety.

The ministry urges everyone to follow the safety guidelines for proper use of electric scooters:

1- Avoid excessive speeds

2- Avoid using roadways designated for motor vehicles

3- Wear a helmet

4- Hold the handlebar with both hands

5- Pay attention to the road

