J&K Plans Two-Phase Ropeway For Amarnath Shrine: LG

MENAFN - Kashmir Observer) Srinagar- Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Tuesday said that street protests by ordinary citizens against Pakistan-backed terrorism reflect a growing public rejection of violence and are a positive sign for establishing permanent peace in the Valley.

Addressing the Tourism Secretaries' Meet of Union Territories at the Sher-i-Kashmir International Conference Centre (SKICC) in Srinagar, the LG said that a peaceful and secure environment is vital for the sustained development of Jammu and Kashmir tourism sector.

“Ordinary citizens are taking a stand against terrorism. Street protests against Pakistan-backed terrorists is a good sign to establish permanent peace in the Valley,” the Lieutenant Governor said.“Entire Jammu Kashmir must rise and make sure terrorists have no place in this beautiful Union Territory.”

The conference was also attended by Union Minister for Culture and Tourism Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, senior officials from the Ministry of Tourism, UT administrations, and experts from across the country.

Calling the tourism conference a“befitting reply to terrorism,” LG Sinha said the event reflects Jammu and Kashmir's determined march towards peace, progress, and prosperity.“Under the leadership of Hon'ble Prime Minister Narendra Modi, J&K is an unstoppable force and it will continue to flourish,” he added.

Read Also Pakistan Wants To Disrupt J&K's Development: LG Sinha Proud To See Our Daughters Breaking Barriers In Agri-Science: LG

Highlighting the transformation of the tourism sector over the last few years, the LG said that the administration has strengthened traditional tourism circuits and expanded the tourism horizon to ensure that the benefits reach every corner of the Union Territory.

“We have ensured that tourism transforms lives at the grassroots level. The people of J&K and their warm hospitality make this region a truly fascinating destination,” Sinha noted.

He described Jammu and Kashmir as a“living canvas of natural beauty, spirituality and peace” blessed with snow-capped peaks, shimmering lakes, rolling meadows, apple orchards, and historic temples.

Recalling the G20 Tourism Working Group meeting held in Srinagar last year, the LG said it was a defining moment in J&K's journey that helped position the UT as a rising brand in the global tourism sector. He said the successful hosting of major national and international events thereafter has showcased Jammu and Kashmir as a hub for luxury tourism, film shoots, entertainment, and global engagement.

Reiterating the administration's commitment to sustainable tourism, LG Sinha said the UT is implementing the SPREAD initiative-Strategic Promotion and Revamping of Emerging Alternate Destinations-to decongest popular sites and promote lesser-known but equally beautiful areas.

“Our aim is to bring nine emerging destinations onto the national and international tourism map and generate employment for at least 5 lakh people in the first year. These destinations will attract high-value tourists while reducing environmental stress on existing circuits,” he said.

The LG also revealed that the administration is exploring the development of a two-phase ropeway to the revered Shri Amarnath Ji Shrine to assist elderly pilgrims and persons with disabilities (divyangjan).

“Development of the tourism sector is only possible in a peaceful and secure environment,” Sinha stressed.“While security forces have a huge role in ending terrorism, the role of society is no less important. Terrorists' attempts to draw sustenance from society must be foiled.”

With a view to boost high-value tourism and create sustainable destinations, LG Sinha announced the development of a major tourism infrastructure project in Srinagar.“A 146-acre land parcel at Tatoo Ground, being developed by the Government of India will soon become a global tourist hub. I am confident that once this project is completed, Kashmir will attract more tourists than even Davos,” he asserted.

Among those present at the conference were Union Secretary for Tourism V. Vidyavathi; Additional Secretary & Director General, Tourism, Suman Billa; Senior Economic Advisor Gyan Bhushan; and Joint Secretary, MHA, Praveen Kumar Rai, along with tourism secretaries and officials from across Union Territories.