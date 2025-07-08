Japan Tractor Market Sales To Reach 30.91 Thousand Units By 2030, Led By Electrification, Smart Farming, And Mid-Power Demand

MENAFN - GetNews)



"Japan Tractor Market Research Report by Arizton"Industry Analysis Report, Regional Outlook, Growth Potential, Price Trends, Competitive Market Share & Forecast 2025-2030.

According to Arizton's latest research report, the Japan tractor market is growing at a CAGR 1.11% of during 2024-2030.

Report Scope:

Market Size (2030): 30.91 Thousand Units

Market Size (2024): 28.92 Thousand Units

CAGR (2024-2030): 1.11%

Historic Year: 2021-2023

Base Year: 2024

Forecast Year: 2025-2030

Market Segmentation: Horsepower, Drive Type, and Geography

Geographic Analysis: Tohoku, Hokkaido, Chubu, Kanto, and Rest of Japan

Market Overview: Structural Shifts and Innovation Drive Japan's Tractor Industry

Japan's tractor market is shaped by several structural factors, including small and fragmented landholdings, an aging farming population, and a strong reliance on mechanization. As a result, compact and mid-range tractors remain dominant, offering the agility and efficiency needed to operate in narrow, irregular field layouts.

To meet these demands, manufacturers are focusing on innovation, introducing models equipped with GPS guidance, automatic transmissions, and enhanced maneuverability. Growing attention is also being placed on electrification and hybrid solutions, spurred by environmental regulations and long-term sustainability goals.

The market faced a temporary decline in 2024 and 2025, influenced by rising input costs, limited access to credit, and broader economic pressures tied to geopolitical instability and inflation control measures. However, from 2026 onward, growth is expected to stabilize. With ongoing labor shortages and the push for higher productivity, demand for advanced and efficient tractor solutions is set to rebound.

Smart Farming Drives Demand for Tech-Enabled Tractors in Japan

The integration of data and digital technology is redefining agriculture in Japan, enabling more efficient, sustainable, and high-quality food production. This shift is directly influencing equipment demand, particularly for smart tractors capable of interfacing with digital platforms and processing real-time operational data.

A notable development is the use of robotractors powered by 5G, which are performing tasks like pesticide spraying and mowing, traditionally labor-intensive activities. These autonomous machines can be remotely monitored and adjusted, offering a solution in areas with workforce shortages.

Japan's accelerated adoption of agricultural robotics is a strategic response to its aging farming population, over 60% of farmers are above 65 years of age. With labor shortages becoming acute, automation and data-driven technologies are not just innovations but necessities, positioning Japan as a leader in the modernization of agriculture.

Japan Embraces Electric Machinery to Power Smart Agriculture

The electrification of agricultural machinery is gaining momentum in Japan, driven by advancements in electric vehicle technology, national greenhouse gas reduction targets, and a growing shortage of agricultural workers. According to the Ministry of Agriculture, Forestry and Fisheries, the number of core self-employed agricultural workers dropped from 1.76 million in 2015 to 1.16 million in 2023, a sharp decline linked to urban migration and an aging rural population. In response, electric agricultural machines are emerging as a practical solution to enhance work efficiency while supporting Japan's sustainability goals.

As noted by SHIZEN ENERGY Inc. in 2024, electric machinery is not only environmentally responsible but also reduces the physical burden on farmers, making it a key component of the sector's modernization efforts.

Recent Market News



In 2024, Deere & Company has launched its powerful series tractor, expanding the 9RX range with the 9RX 710, 770, and 830 models. With unprecedented pulling performance, enhanced operator comfort and the latest precision agriculture capabilities packed in a vehicle width of less than 3m, the new 9RX models are well suited to the European and CIS markets. In February 2025, Kubota announced the release of a new 80-105 horsepower medium-to-large tractor equipped with a "straight-line automatic steering (GS)" function that automates straight-line operation

Mid-Power Segment Leads Growth in Japan's Tractor Market

Tractors in the 30–50 PS segment held the largest share of the Japanese tractor market and are projected to grow at a CAGR of over 1.15% by 2030. These machines are ideal for medium-scale farming and align well with the country's typical landholding structure. Their versatility across a wide range of crops and adaptability to Japan's diverse farming methods ensure stable, ongoing demand.

The 20–30 PS segment also commands a significant share, primarily serving smaller farms and specialized tasks like horticulture and orchard maintenance. Their compact size and maneuverability make them well-suited for fragmented or sloped terrain, common in many regions across Japan.

Meanwhile, tractors under 20 PS accounted for over 4,000 units in 2024, supporting light-duty activities such as greenhouse farming, landscaping, and compact field work, areas where larger machinery is impractical.

Mapping Japan's Tractor Demand: Regional Trends Drive Market Momentum

Tohoku led Japan's tractor market by volume, recording over 6,000 units. This dominance is fueled by the region's vast agricultural land and crop diversity, including rice, fruits, and upland vegetables. The varied terrain supports continuous demand for versatile, high-performance tractors tailored to different farming needs.

Hokkaido also held a significant market share, driven by its large-scale farming operations and consolidated landholdings. With a projected CAGR of over 1.20%, the region continues to adopt advanced machinery to support its expansive agricultural activity.

In the Chubu region, tractor volume surpassed 4,000 units in 2024. Known for its mix of rice paddies, wheat fields, and upland vegetable cultivation, Chubu requires multi-functional tractors capable of adapting to both wet and dry field conditions, sustaining consistent demand.

The rest of Japan, encompassing a range of terrains and agricultural practices, collectively accounted for the largest share and a projected CAGR of over 1.05%. This steady demand reflects the nation's broader reliance on adaptable and efficient tractor models across varying farm types.

Key Company Profiles



AGCO Corporation

CNH Industrial N.V.

Deere & Company

KUBOTA Corporation Mahindra Tractors

Other Prominent Company Profiles



IHI Agri-Tech Corporation

Kawasaki Heavy Industries, Ltd

Mitsubishi Mahindra Agricultural Machinery Co.,

ISEKI & CO., LTD.

YANMAR HOLDINGS CO., LTD Cornes AG Corporation

Market Segmentation & Forecast

Horsepower



Under 20 PS

20 - 30 PS

30 - 50 PS Above 50 PS

Drive Type



2 WD 4 WD

Geography



Japan

Tohoku

Hokkaido

Chubu

Kanto Rest of Japan

Which horsepower dominates the Japan tractor market share?

What is the growth rate of the Japan tractor market?

What are the significant trends in the Japan tractor market?

Who are the key players in the Japan tractor market?

How big is the Japan tractor market?

