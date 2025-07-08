403
Cabinet Keen On Dignified Life To People Whose Citizenship Withdrawn
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, July 8 (KUNA) -- The Kuwaiti Cabinet on Tuesday affirmed keenness on having a dignified life to people whose citizenship has been withdrawn.
This was announced during a presentation made by First Deputy Prime Minister and Interior Minister Sheikh Fahad Yusuf Saud Al-Sabah on all details in this matter, during a cabinet meeting held on Tuesday under the leadership of His Highness the Prime Minister Sheikh Ahmad Abdullah Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah at Bayan Palace.
This announcement by the government is part of its eagerness to maintain some of the rights and privileges of this category obtained in line with Article 5 of the Amiri Decree No. 15 issued in 1959, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of State for Cabinet Affairs Shereeda Abdullah Al-Mousherji said in a statement after the meeting.
The Cabinet approved the report of the Supreme Committee for the Investigation of Kuwaiti Citizenship on the withdrawal and the loss of nationality of some, in line with the above-mentioned decree.
Afterwards, the Cabinet was informed about the official delegation accompanying His Highness the Amir Sheikh Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah during his official visit to Paris next week that includes Minister of Defense Sheikh Abdullah Ali Salem Al-Sabah, Minister of Foreign Affair Abdullah Al-Yahya, Director General of Kuwait Direct Investment Promotion Authority (KDIPA) Sheikh Dr. Meshal Jaber Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, Director of the Office of His Highness the Amir Jamal Al-Thiyab and other officials.
The ministers further were briefed on the letters sent to His Highness the Amir by heads of some sisterly and friendly countries on boosting cooperation between Kuwait and these states, Al-Mousherji noted.
In addition, Al-Yahya informed the Cabinet about the results of official visit of British Foreign Secretary David Lammy and his accompanying delegation to Kuwait on Saturday while attending the second round of Kuwait-UK strategic dialogue.
The dialogue has resulted in signing three key deals, in implementation of the historic path of collaboration between both sides.
Furthermore, the Cabinet was apprised of a visual presentation made by Minister of Electricity, Water and Renewable Energy Dr. Subaih Al-Mukhaizim, in the presence of some senior officials, on Kuwait Vision 2035 aiming to turn the country into a financial and commercial hub to allure investments.
The presentation included some key items like a supportive government and knowledge economy, and the projects of the 2025-2026 plan totaling 141.
Mubarak Al-Kabeer Port, T2 airport, New Sabah Hospital and others were paramount of this plan.
The ministers then reviewed the minutes of meeting of the ministerial committee for economic affairs involved some items topped with bills on approving the final statements of institutions with independent budges of FY 2024-2025.
These instructions are the Central Bank of Kuwait, the Kuwait Fund for Arab Economic Development, Zakat House, Kuwait News Agency, Kuwait Institute for Scientific Research (KISR) and others.
The Cabinet endorsed these bills and referred them to His Highness the Amir.
Finally, the Cabinet reviewed some topics listed on the agenda, and approved some and referred some others to the competent ministerial committees for study. (end)
ns
