Parker Opening Kicks Off Kaiser Permanente's New Chapter In Colorado

MENAFN - PR Newswire) The newly announced Kaiser Permanente Westminster Medical Offices would replace the offices first built in 1976. While detailed planning is still underway, the building may feature expanded services, including an outpatient surgery center and urgent care. Kaiser Permanente looks forward to working with the City of Westminster and members of the community to bring this state-of-the-art facility to life.

Strategic investments in Colorado

Kaiser Permanente's Parker Medical Offices are opening to patients next week. Kaiser Permanente will open its new Pueblo North Medical Offices next month and Lakewood in early 2026.

"These new and expanded facilities will give Kaiser Permanente members more choice, access, and convenience to our high-quality care across the Front Range," said Mike Ramseier, president of Kaiser Permanente in Colorado. "These investments will keep our care affordable, improve our care coordination, and make us even more competitive in the market. This is an exciting new season for our members, our physicians and staff, and the communities we serve."

As part of its strategic plan to care for future generations of Coloradans, Kaiser Permanente has also expanded its hospital relationships.

Since 2024, Kaiser Permanente has added seven Metro Denver hospitals to its network. Kaiser Permanente physicians and staff are now caring for members' needs at four of those hospitals: CommonSpirit's St. Anthony Hospital in Lakewood and St. Anthony North Hospital in Westminster, and HCA HealthONE Presbyterian St. Luke's and Rose in Denver. This week, Kaiser Permanente and HCA HealthONE marked a milestone in their relationship, delivering the first Kaiser Permanente "Rose Babies."

New Parker Medical Offices

The new, stand-alone Kaiser Permanente Parker Medical Offices at 12249 Pine Bluffs Way will open to patients on July 14, 2025. The building is roughly 30% larger than the previously leased location. The extra room is needed – since 2020, more than 3,000 additional Kaiser Permanente members have made the Parker Medical Offices their primary care home base.

Construction on the facility began in 2024.

"To serve the needs of the rapidly growing Parker community, Kaiser Permanente needs to grow along with it," said Jeff Krawcek, MD, president and executive medical director of Kaiser Permanente in Colorado. "This modern facility helps us center our care on our patients even better. The new Parker Medical Offices ensure we can deliver our high-quality, integrated care and coverage to our Parker area members now and into the future."

Kaiser Permanente, the state's largest non-profit health plan and a leading health care provider, offers integrated care and coverage under one roof plus an extensive network of providers and hospitals. Services available at the new Parker Medical Offices include:



Primary care

Nurse visits

Pharmacy

Laboratory Imaging

The new Kaiser Permanente Parker Medical Offices offer several enhanced features for patients, medical providers, and staff, including:



20 exam rooms in the new building, compared with 12 in the former facility.

Exam rooms with highly enabled IT capabilities, improving both in-person and virtual visits.

A floor plan that promotes more effective, efficient, clinical staff interactions. A welcoming environment designed to enhance the patient experience.

As with other Kaiser Permanente offices, the Parker Medical Offices also feature local art.

What's next

Community members are invited to tour the Parker Medical Offices at a grand opening event from 12 to 4 p.m. on July 19, 2025, featuring a free farmers market and family friendly activities. Kids are invited to bring their favorite stuffed toy for a teddy bear clinic for a check-up from Kaiser Permanente clinicians.

Construction details for the new Westminster Medical Offices and the Rock Creek Medical Offices urgent care will be announced at a later date. Kaiser Permanente looks forward to working with Westminster and Lafayette leaders to develop those projects.

