James Stanish Releases Images From Vietnam 1969, A Stunning Visual Memoir Of War And Duty

MENAFN - GetNews) Images from Vietnam 1969 A Journey with the 11th Armored Cavalry by James Stanish is a powerful new photo memoir that shows one of America's most complicated wars in a way that is both vivid and moving. It shows the brutality of war, the strength of people, and the resilience of the jungles of Vietnam.

James Stanish, a former Army officer who is now a civil affairs leader, tells the story of his tour of duty in Vietnam in 1969 through powerful photos and personal stories. This collection of rare photos and personal notes puts readers in the shoes of soldiers who had to deal with both battle and compassion.

It shows the roar of M551 Sheridan tanks, the haze of jungle firefights, and the quiet moments at USO shows or among Montagnard villagers. James Stanish went to Vietnam on February 14, 1969, and first led a platoon of 40 men and 9 armored trucks. Later, he was the 11th Armored Cavalry Regiment's S-5 Civil Affairs Officer.

He had a unique perspective because he was in charge of both leading troops into war and working with the people in the area to build trust and stability. During this trip, he took hundreds of unaltered photos of military activities, everyday life, and human moments that aren't usually shown in war stories.

Images from Vietnam 1969 aren't just about military tactics. It shows soldiers as brothers, jokers, and survivors who are sometimes broken but often strong. It goes from high-stakes events like downed C-130 cargo planes and search-and-destroy missions to more personal scenes of hurt citizens, village life, and the emotional weariness that can be seen on the faces of young Americans.

This book is both an artifact and a testament for soldiers, historians, and anyone else who wants to learn about the Vietnam War from the point of view of those who lived it.

About the Author:

The world James Stanish was born into was already changed by war. He was born on August 5, 1945, the day before Hiroshima was bombed. The college where he got his psychology degree also gave him the opportunity to join the U.S. Army as a second lieutenant through ROTC.

Following the completion of the Armored Officers Basic Course at Fort Knox, he was sent to Vietnam with the 11th Armored Cavalry Regiment in early 1969. He was in charge of a combat platoon in Vietnam and then worked as a Civil Affairs Officer, connecting military activities with outreach to civilians.

Because he had special access, he was able to write about frontline events and humanitarian work in a way that few books can match. James Stanish joined Chrysler's defense business when he got back home and worked on projects like the M60A3 and M1 Abrams tanks and the Stryker vehicle. He left General Dynamics in 2005 after a long and successful career in civilian security.

Images from Vietnam 1969 A Journey with the 11th Armored Cavalry by James Stanish that is both highly personal and important to everyone. It combines memory, history, and image into a single story.

James Stanish autobiography,“Images from Vietnam 1969 A Journey with the 11th Armored Cavalry,” is now available on her official website and on Amazon.

Website:

Follow James Stanish on social media for recent updates.

Instagram:

Twitter:

LinkedIn:

YouTube: @jamesmstanish