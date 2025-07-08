403
Ethiopia Gears Up to Launch Soybean Meal Exports to China
(MENAFN) The Ethiopian Ministry of Trade and Regional Integration announced Tuesday that starting from the new fiscal year on July 8, soybean meal—a solid by-product left after extracting oil from soybeans—will be exported to China.
As Ethiopia’s top agricultural export market, China will receive shipments that comply with its strict phytosanitary regulations, ensuring the soybean meal is pest-free, the ministry told media.
“China is one of the world's largest recipients of Ethiopian agricultural products, and Ethiopia will supply China with high-quality soybean products in accordance with the agreement reached between the two countries,” said Wondimu Flate, director of communications at the ministry.
The ministry reported that in 2024 alone, Ethiopia shipped more than 29,400 tonnes of soybeans to China, generating approximately 18 million U.S. dollars in revenue.
The Ethiopian government welcomes China’s decision to strengthen trade ties, viewing it as a strategic opportunity to expand its market for soybean products amid rising bilateral trade. Ethiopia is determined to ensure that its soybean exports meet international standards in quality, consistency, and competitiveness, Flate added.
