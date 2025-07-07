Noridian Renews Commitment To Continuous Improvement With The Promotion Of Jeremiah Mckay
This newly created role reinforces Noridian's commitment to continuous improvement for both internal and external customers-realizing efficiencies and process improvements that ultimately serve health care providers and their patients.
"Quality isn't a department, it is a mindset,” says Kara Benedict, vice president of compliance, quality and internal audit.“Quality is about intentional design, continual improvement and shared accountability. High performing organizations, like Noridian, are continually reassessing themselves and adjusting how they operate. And here we have a perfect candidate to lead this, a demonstrated strategic thinker with a deep understanding of continuous improvement methodologies and quality management principles. He has successfully led efforts for rapid transformational change and operational excellence to better serve our customers."
McKay brings more than ten years of experience driving enterprise-wide transformation across regulated and complex environments. His experience includes aligning operational strategy with corporate goals through Lean Six Sigma methodologies, high-impact team leadership and data-driven decision-making.
“Noridian is a special company with an important mission of enabling care and elevating operations," says McKay. "Over the past ten years, I've had the privilege to grow with this organization. We have an incredible and skilled team and a deep passion for helping others. I'm honored and excited to lead our quality and improvement efforts into the future.”
McKay has a Lean Six Sigma Black Belt and a bachelor's degree from North Dakota State University in Industrial Engineering and Management.
About Noridian Healthcare Solutions
Noridian Healthcare Solutions, LLC (Noridian) develops solutions for health care programs through a full suite of innovative offerings, including claims processing, medical review, and contact center and provider administrative services. Headquartered in Fargo, ND, with staff located throughout the nation, Noridian administers people-first services across all 50 U.S. states. Leveraging its decades of experience, the Noridian team designs and implements customizable, high-quality solutions to eliminate common health care barriers, enabling access to care. For more information, visit .
