UGREEN Debuts Nexode Retractable Series - Your Hassle-Free Travel Power Kit

MENAFN - PR Newswire) Leading the series, thecombines three charging methods in one: a built-in 100W retractable USB-C cable, a 100W USB-C port, and a USB-A port. Designed for busy professionals and travelers, this powerhouse enables simultaneous fast charging for three devices. It delivers 100W via the retractable cable to charge a MacBook Pro 14-inch (M4) to 54% in just 30 minutes. Its 20,000mAh capacity sustains demanding workflows, while the tangle-free and space-saving retractable mechanism maintains organization across seven preset lengths.

For streamlined mobility, the UGREEN Nexode Retractable Series 65W Charger features two USB-C ports and one USB-A port, in addition to an integrated 2.3ft retractable USB-C cable that delivers up to 65W high-speed charging. This compact solution powers a MacBook Air (M4) to 84% in 60 minutes using GaNInfinity technology for up to 95% energy efficiency. Eight-layer safety protections and real-time thermal monitoring ensure robust reliability.

Designed for car users with multiple devices to charge, the UGREEN Nexode Retractable Series 145W Car Charger combines a 60W retractable USB-C cable, two USB-C ports, and a USB-A port to deliver 145W total output, simultaneously charging laptops, tablets, and phones. The 2.3ft cable adjusts across eight preset lengths to eliminate dashboard clutter, while its flame-retardant casing and six-layer protection ensure safety.

Completing the ecosystem, the UGREEN Nexode Retractable USB-C Cable 100W delivers 100W PD fast charging to high-demand devices while supporting USB 2.0 data transfers at 480Mbps. It is precision-crafted with a reinforced jacket and comes with abrasion-resistant terminals for real-world reliability.

More than just powerful, the Nexode Retractable Series is designed for simplicity. Each product features UGREEN's durable retractable system, which eliminates cable clutter and delivers reliable, universal power right when you need it. This focus on practical innovation makes daily charging effortless, whether you are a productivity-focused professional keeping a workspace tidy, a traveler packing a neat and organized bag, or a home user creating a streamlined charging station.

Pricing and Availability

The UGREEN Nexode Retractable Series launches today. UGREEN offers up to 30% off for Prime Day.

UGREEN Nexode Retractable Series Power Bank 20000mAh 165W : $69.99 (MSRP $99.99, Save 30%)

UGREEN Nexode Retractable Series 65W Charger : $34.99 (MSRP $49.99, Save 30%)

UGREEN Nexode Retractable Series 145W Car Charger : $34.99 (MSRP $49.99, Save 30%)

UGREEN Nexode Retractable USB-C Cable 100W : $11.99 (MSRP $15.99, Save 25%)

All products will be available on Amazon , Amazon and UGREEN .

