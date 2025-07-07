Jenavalve's Trilogytm THV System Procedures Live Broadcast At New York Valves 2025

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) IRVINE, Calif., July 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- JenaValve Technology, Inc., developer and manufacturer of the TrilogyTM Transcatheter Heart Valve (THV) System, today announced highlights from the New York Valves 2025 conference, with two live case broadcasts, demonstrating the expanding use of the Trilogy system in aortic regurgitation (AR) patients.

The live broadcasts featured real-world applications of TAVR with the Trilogy System and spotlighted its use in AR. The session titled“Native Aortic Regurgitation” featured a live broadcast from the Leeds General Infirmary (LGI) showing a Trilogy implant in a patient with pure native AR, implanted by Professor Dan Blackman. Further, the session titled“TAVR for LVAD (left ventricular assist device) Aortic Insufficiency” featured a Trilogy valve implant in a patient with severe aortic regurgitation caused by a LVAD, performed by Torsten Vahl, MD, broadcast live from New York Presbyterian Hospital – Columbia University, New York, NY, as part of the JENAVAD Registry within the ALIGN-AR clinical program.

“It's exciting to finally be able to share this technology with more patients and physicians,” said Professor Dan Blackman, MD, MRCP, Consultant Cardiologist at Leeds Teaching Hospitals NHS Trust.“Having used it firsthand, I can say without hesitation that this is truly a game changing device for patients with AR. Seeing the immediate impact on patients who have so few options is incredibly powerful.”

“AR is becoming a focus across heart failure, with cases like the ones showcased at New York Valves helping bring this disease to the forefront, supported by the growing body of evidence collected in the JENA-VAD registry” said Ravi Ramana, DO, Heart Care Centers of Illinois and Advocate Christ Medical Center and national principal investigator of the JENA-VAD Registry.“The LVAD AR population is highly vulnerable, with few treatment options. As an interventional cardiologist, my priority is ensuring these patients have access to life-improving and life-saving care. It's encouraging to see JenaValve driving research in this space with this live case offering critical insights into procedural feasibility as we carefully assess the role of transcatheter therapies in this complex population.”

About JenaValve

JenaValve Technology, Inc. is a medical device company focused on the design, development, and commercialization of innovative THV solutions for the treatment of patients suffering from heart valve disease. The Company's Trilogy THV System is a TAVR system designed to treat patients with symptomatic, severe AR, and symptomatic, severe aortic stenosis who are at high surgical risk. The Trilogy THV System received CE Mark approval, providing European physicians with the first TAVR device with true dual-disease treatment capabilities. In the US, the Trilogy THV System is limited to investigation use only.

JenaValve is headquartered in Irvine, California, with additional locations in Leeds, United Kingdom, and Munich, Germany.

US: CAUTION – Investigational device. Limited by Federal (or United States) law to investigational use.

Additional information is available at .

