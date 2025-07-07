Go To Court If You Have Proof: BJP Slams Prashant Kishor's Allegations Against Dilip Jaiswal
BJP National Spokesperson Guru Prakash Paswan, reacting to the controversy, said the entire episode appeared to be more of a political stunt than a genuine concern.
"I believe this is more of a political stunt. Holding a Press conference like this, what about the rule of law, the Constitution? If you're truly convinced you have evidence and witnesses available for cross-examination, then you should go to court. Unnecessarily politicising the issue and misleading people is not right," he said.
Echoing similar sentiments, JD(U) National Spokesperson Rajeev Ranjan said,“Dilip Jaiswal has given a point-by-point clarification on the allegations and has informed everyone about the actual situation. Prashant Kishor excels only in making sensational accusations, but with the clarification provided by Dilip Jaiswal, their baseless allegations have lost all ground."
The allegations in question were raised during a Press conference in Patna by the family members of the late Sardar Moleswar Singh, the founder of Mata Gujri Medical College (MGM) in Kishanganj.
Flanked by Jan Suraaj's Prashant Kishor, the family claimed that Dilip Jaiswal had allegedly taken illegal control of the minority medical college over the past 25 years, blatantly violating the rules of the trust that runs the institution.
In response, the BJP's Bihar media incharge, Danish Eqbal, on Sunday, issued a written statement firmly rejecting the accusations. He stated that the claims made by Kishor were entirely baseless, malicious, and without any factual backing.
Eqbal alleged that the Press conference was part of a deliberate conspiracy aimed at maligning Dr. Jaiswal's personal image and political reputation.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Block3 Unveils Prompt-To-Game AI Engine As Presale Launches
- Limitless Raise $4M Strategic Funding, Launch Points Ahead Of TGE
- Ajna Capital Backs Hivemapper, The World's First Decentralized Mapping Network
- PU Prime And Argentina Football Association Celebrate Official Signing Ceremony In Madrid
- The Open Platform Is First Unicorn In Web3 Ecosystem In Telegram At $1Bn Valuation
- NEXBRIDGE And NEXPLACE Raise $8M Series A To Launch Integrated Bitcoin Capital Markets Ecosystem
CommentsNo comment