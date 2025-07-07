Russia Used Around 1,270 Drones, Nearly 1,000 Glide Bombs Against Ukraine Over Past Week Zelensky
Zelensky noted that the aftermath of the latest Russian airstrikes is still being addressed.
"Throughout the night and into the morning, emergency rescue operations have been underway in the Donetsk and Dnipro regions. In Kharkiv, rubble is being cleared after a strike on apartment buildings. 27 people were injured, including three children. The youngest, a girl, is just three years old. Three people have been hospitalized. Unfortunately, there was one fatality in Odesa. My condolences to the family and loved ones," he wrote.
Zelensky said that the Russians launched 101 drones against Ukraine, most of them Russian-Iranian Shaheds.
"Many regions were affected, and air raid sirens are blaring again across many regions this morning due to attack drones. In total, over the past week, there were around 1,270 drones, 39 missiles, and nearly a thousand guided bombs," he said.
He stressed that Ukraine is counting heavily on its partners to fully deliver on what has been agreed.
"Air defense remains the top priority for protecting lives. We are also actively advancing agreements on investing in our domestic weapons production, including all types of drones. Special focus is on interceptor drones. We are contracting at full capacity. I thank all partners who are helping," Zelensky added.Read also: Russian drones strike military enlistment offices in Kharkiv, Zaporizhzhia, injuries reported
Starting at 21:30 on Sunday, July 6, Russia launched an attack on Ukraine using four S-300/400 surface-to-air guided missiles, 101 Shahed-type UAVs, and various types of decoy drones. As of 09:30 on Monday, July 7, Ukraine's air defense had neutralized 75 drones over the northern, eastern, and southern regions. Strikes were confirmed at ten locations, with drone debris falling in seven more.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Roam Launches On Binance Alpha And Solana's Meteora DEX, Expands Cross-Chain Access Via BSC Integration
- Neo Pepe $NEOP Presale Passes $2M Raised With Stellar Certik Audit
- Bitpanda Opens The Gate To Web3 With Vision (VSN)
- Polemos Announces TGE And A Game-Changing Strategic Partnership With BUFF Accelerating Web3 Adoption
- Block3 Unveils Prompt-To-Game AI Engine As Presale Launches
- First Trust Financials Alphadex Becomes The Largest Shareholders Of Freedom Holding After Timur Turlov
CommentsNo comment