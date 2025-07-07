Tradeview Secures Prestigious SCA Category 5 License, Unlocking New Growth Opportunities In The UAE
The SCA Category 5 License authorizes Tradeview to conduct marketing and introducing activities in the UAE-enabling the firm to offer strategic financial consulting, promotional services, and referral activities related to securities and investment products. Most notably, the license empowers Tradeview to connect clients with other regulated global entities, ensuring all referrals are backed by stringent due diligence and institutional integrity.
“The UAE has emerged as a financial powerhouse on par with London and New York,” said Timothy Furey, Chairman and CEO of Tradeview.“Securing our SCA license is a testament to our dedication to the region and to our commitment to operating with the highest levels of regulatory compliance. It's a win for our firm, our partners, and-most importantly-our clients.”
The announcement comes alongside the official opening of Tradeview's new Dubai office, further signaling the company's long-term investment in the region.
“Our new SCA license, paired with our physical presence in Dubai, is just the beginning,” added Amgad Attia, Managing Director of Tradeview UAE.“We're here to provide exceptional trading infrastructure, elite service, and client-first innovation to this vibrant and fast-growing market.”
About Tradeview:
Tradeview is a globally recognized multi asset broker with over 20 years of experience in the financial industry spanning across the world with multiple reputable jurisdictions including MFSA, CIMA, FSA. LFSA and SCA
