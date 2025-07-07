Pahalgam Focus: Amit Malviya Hails PM Modi For Uniting BRICS Against Terrorism

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, July 7 (IANS) BJP leader Amit Malviya on Monday hailed Prime Minister Narendra Modi's diplomacy and India's rising global stature for the BRICS grouping's strong condemnation of the Pahalgam terror attack in which 26 people were killed, and solidarity with New Delhi against terrorism.

Malviya, incharge of BJP's National Information and Technology Department, took to social media to list key takeaways for New Delhi from the Summit and captioned his message 'India shines at BRICS Rio de Janeiro summit'.

The 31-page, 126-paragraph BRICS Rio Joint Statement mentions India 10 times - a clear reflection of the country's rising global stature, said Malviya on X.

“From fighting terror to driving tech and climate action - India is no longer just a participant, but a pillar of the new multipolar global order,” said Malviya.

He listed the Indian delegation's achievements at the Summit and said that the country's aspirations for a permanent seat in the UN Security Council received a strong endorsement at the event.

He said the group also appreciated India's leadership in digital transformation, a key driver for inclusion and innovation in the Global South.

Another boost for the country's global stature was the support for India's candidacy to host COP33 in 2028, affirming trust in PM Modi's climate leadership, he said.

The Summit also recognised India's global conservation efforts, especially through the 'Big Cat Alliance' initiative, said Malviya.

The BJP leader also tagged an excerpt of a Summit document which said,“We extend full support to India for its BRICS Chairship in 2026 and the holding of the XVIII BRICS Summit in India."

Earlier, PM Modi condemned terrorism in his statement during the BRICS Session on Peace and Security.

“Terrorism is the most serious challenge facing humanity today. India recently endured a brutal and cowardly terrorist attack. The terrorist attack in Pahalgam on 22nd April was a direct assault on the soul, identity, and dignity of India,” he said.

PM Modi said,“This attack was not just a blow to India but to the entire humanity. In this hour of grief and sorrow, I express my heartfelt gratitude to the friendly countries who stood with us and expressed support and condolences.”

He also stressed that condemning terrorism must be a matter of principle, and not just of convenience.“If our response depends on where or against whom the attack occurred, it shall be a betrayal of humanity itself,” he said.