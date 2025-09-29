403
S. Korea Enters Ranks of Super-Aged Society
(MENAFN) South Korea has officially entered the ranks of a super-aged society, with citizens aged 65 and older making up more than one-fifth of the population for the first time, according to data released Monday by Statistics Korea.
The elderly population reached 10,514,000 in 2025, representing 20.3% of the total population. This shift marks a critical demographic milestone for the country, long known for its rapidly aging society.
Projections indicate the pace will accelerate: the proportion of senior citizens is expected to surpass 30% by 2036 and hit 40% by 2050.
Under United Nations classifications, a nation becomes an "aging society" when people aged 65 and above make up more than 7% of the population, an "aged society" at over 14%, and a "super-aged society" once the figure exceeds 20%.
The old-age dependency ratio—a key metric showing the number of elderly per 100 working-age individuals (15–64 years)—is also expected to climb sharply. It stood at 29.3 in 2025 but is forecast to rise to 47.7 in 2035 and reach 77.3 by 2050, posing mounting pressure on the nation's labor force and social welfare systems.
Gender disparity in aging is also evident. The elderly rate among women was 22.6% this year, significantly higher than 18.0% for men.
Households headed by seniors are also on the rise. As of 2025, 6,187,000 households were led by individuals aged 65 or older, making up 27.6% of all households. That figure is projected to increase to 41.3% by 2038 and surpass 50% by 2052.
The latest figures reinforce urgent concerns among policymakers and economists about the country’s demographic trajectory and its long-term socioeconomic impact.
