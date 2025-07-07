Reef Saudi Implements 'Smart Flock' System For The First Time In Intensive Livestock Farming Using Iot

SmartFlock

RIYADH, SAUDI ARABIA, July 7, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- The Sustainable Agricultural Rural Development Program – Reef Saudi has reinforced its commitment to empowering small-scale livestock breeders across the Kingdom by enhancing livestock production systems and driving investment in the animal husbandry sector.A Global First in Smart Livestock ManagementAs part of its 2024 development milestones, the program announced the successful implementation of the 'Saudi Smart Flock' system-the first of its kind globally-for managing intensive livestock farms using Internet of Things (IoT) technologies.According to Majid Al-Buraikan, Official Spokesperson of Reef Saudi, Saudi Smart Flock is a next-generation digital platform designed to manage intensive livestock operations through IoT integration and facial recognition technologies.This innovative system has been piloted in six small-scale farms across Saudi Arabia and is distinguished by its unique ability to identify animals via facial patterns, with recognition powered by front-facing imagery.Unlike conventional systems, Saudi Smart Flock can support both intensive and traditional farming models, offering real-time insights into:.. Livestock productivity tracking.. Health monitoring with instant feedback.. Digital animal record-keeping.. Operational efficiency and waste reduction.. Data-driven decision-making supportDriving Change for Small-Scale Livestock BreedersThis initiative aligns with Reef Saudi's strategic focus on smallholder livestock farmers, one of the program's key target sectors. By integrating smart technologies, the program aims to:.. Improve productivity.. Increase rural income.. Modernize traditional production methods.. Strengthen national food securityReef Saudi's introduction of Saudi Smart Flock represents a leap forward in smart agriculture-and a benchmark for global innovation in the management of small ruminants.

