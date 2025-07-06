LOCAL City Places Launches Community Leader Program To Empower Local Voices And Support Small Businesses Nationwide

Community Leaders

Troy Warren

This is about civic pride, economic support, and building lasting local networks

- Troy WarrenCHANDLER, AZ, UNITED STATES, July 6, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- LOCAL City Places, the growing platform dedicated to spotlighting and supporting small businesses in cities across the U.S., is proud to announce the launch of its Community Leader Program - a grassroots initiative designed to empower passionate residents to become ambassadors for their cities and champions for local businesses.The Community Leader Program invites civic-minded individuals, entrepreneurs, students, and local advocates to serve as the voice and face of LOCAL City Places in their hometowns. These leaders will play a key role in connecting businesses with residents, curating neighborhood highlights, promoting local events, and driving engagement across the platform.“This program puts the power of local back in the hands of the people,” said Troy Warren, Founder of LOCAL City Places.“We're giving residents the tools, visibility, and rewards to help their city thrive - one business, one review, one connection at a time.”What Community Leaders Will Do:- Together, with the LOCAL City Places Team help onboard and support small businesses in their community- Encourage residents to explore, review, and promote local spots- Share updates, stories, and hidden gems from their city- Serve as a trusted point of contact between LOCAL City Places and the community- Earn generous cash, rewards, and recognition for their impact and contributionsLeaders will also receive performance-based incentives, exclusive LOCAL City Places gear, early access to new features, and potential opportunities to grow into regional leadership roles.“Being a Community Leader is more than a title - it's a mission,” said Warren.“Our goal is to find people who love where they live and want to see their city flourish. This is about civic pride, economic support, and building lasting local networks.”Who Should Apply?- LOCAL City Places is looking for motivated individuals who:- Are passionate about supporting small businesses- Are active in their community or online networks- Enjoy creating content and building relationships- Want to earn cash and rewards while making a difference locallyHow to Apply:Interested applicants can learn more and apply at:About LOCAL City PlacesLOCAL City Places is an [inter]national platform that helps residents discover, connect with, and support the best businesses, events, and hidden gems in their local communities. With a city-by-city approach, the platform provides powerful tools for small businesses and a trusted guide for consumers looking to explore local. Additionally, LOCAL City Places is the first known [inter]national LOCAL Search platform to stream radio 24/7 and localize the content in locations across the globe via KITR .Press Inquiries:For interviews, media kits, or partnership opportunities, please contact Troy Warren at ....

