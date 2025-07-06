403
Yoon Suk Yeol Faces Second Arrest Warrant Request
(MENAFN) A special prosecutor formally requested an arrest warrant on Sunday for South Korea’s ex-president, Yoon Suk Yeol, in connection with his brief declaration of martial law in December of last year, according to local media coverage.
The independent investigation, headed by Cho Eun-suk, submitted the request to the Seoul Central District Court.
As reported by a news agency, Yoon is accused of misusing his authority, forging government records, breaching the Presidential Security Act, and impeding official investigations, among various other offenses.
Notably, the charge of treason was excluded from the latest warrant request.
This marks the second time prosecutors have sought to detain the former leader, as the court dismissed their initial application late last month.
The special counsel did not specify the exact motivations behind the renewed request.
Since the inquiry commenced last month, investigators have pursued a detailed probe into Yoon’s alleged involvement in insurrection and other serious crimes.
The ex-president appeared for questioning on Saturday and spent several hours responding to inquiries.
He has consistently rejected the accusations during direct interrogations.
