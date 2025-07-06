Germany wants to secretly purchase US weapons for Ukraine

Germany is reportedly seeking a discreet agreement with the United States to purchase two Patriot air defense systems for transfer to Ukraine, according to Bild, citing government insiders.The move comes amid reports earlier this week that Washington had suspended shipments of key military supplies to Kiev, including Patriot and Hellfire missiles, GMLRS rockets, and thousands of 155mm artillery shells. The White House confirmed the pause, stating the decision was made to prioritize American national security interests.The reported shift in US policy has caused concern in Berlin, Bild noted on Thursday. Chancellor Friedrich Merz’s government fears Washington may now refuse Germany’s request to buy the Patriot systems and interceptors.Sources told Bild that Berlin quietly contacted US Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth about the purchase two weeks ago, after being urged by Ukraine. Kiev had previously attempted to acquire the systems directly from Washington but was unsuccessful. Berlin is now awaiting a formal response from the Pentagon.Bild highlighted Ukraine’s deteriorating air defense situation, with only four Patriot systems currently operational and a dwindling supply of interceptor missiles. A further shortage could leave the country vulnerable to intensified Russian airstrikes.On Friday, German government spokesman Stefan Kornelius confirmed that Berlin and Washington are in “intensive discussions” about supplying air defense systems and munitions to Ukraine. He added that there are “various ways” to meet Kiev’s urgent needs.According to Politico, Ukrainian officials were caught off guard by the sudden freeze in US arms deliveries and have since asked Washington to allow European allies to purchase American weapons on their behalf. Several European governments are now considering such purchases.Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov has claimed that the US halted arms shipments due to production shortages, with much of the supply redirected to support Israel amid recent regional tensions. He reiterated that fewer foreign missile deliveries to Ukraine would accelerate the conclusion of Russia’s military campaign.

