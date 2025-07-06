403
Israeli ministers demand Netanyahu to annex West Bank
(MENAFN) A group of ministers from Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s Likud party have called for the annexation of the West Bank by the end of June. In a joint letter, 15 cabinet ministers and Knesset Speaker Amir Ohana argued that establishing a Palestinian state in the territory would endanger Israel’s existence and its settlement strategy.
The letter, released on Wednesday, urged that the move be made before parliament’s summer session concludes on June 27. The ministers claimed Israel should act swiftly following the weakening of Iran and its regional allies during recent conflicts with Israel.
“The October 7 massacre demonstrated that relying on settlement blocs and allowing for a Palestinian state is a direct threat to Israel. It’s time to assert sovereignty,” the signatories wrote, referencing the 2023 Hamas-led attack from Gaza that reignited hostilities.
Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich, though not a Likud member, backed the initiative. He stated that the Settlement Administration under his leadership is prepared to act immediately should the government give the order to enforce Israeli sovereignty in the West Bank.
The ministers also emphasized that now is the ideal moment for annexation, citing strong support from the United States and President Donald Trump. Netanyahu is set to meet Trump next week, where discussions are expected to include a Gaza ceasefire and a hostage exchange deal with Hamas.
Trump, during his first term, recognized Israeli claims over Jerusalem and the Golan Heights—decisions that drew widespread international criticism.
Ahead of the ministers’ letter, Justice Minister Yariv Levin had made a similar proposal, prompting strong reactions from Saudi Arabia and Egypt. Riyadh condemned it as a breach of international law, while Cairo called for global intervention.
Israel captured the West Bank from Jordan during the 1967 Arab-Israeli war and has since expanded settlements there—actions deemed illegal by much of the international community. Although annexation was considered in 2020, the plan was postponed in favor of diplomatic agreements with the UAE and Bahrain.
