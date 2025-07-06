Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Azerbaijan Adds Gold And Silver On Day Six Of U-20 Wrestling Championships

Azerbaijan Adds Gold And Silver On Day Six Of U-20 Wrestling Championships


2025-07-06 06:06:50
(MENAFN- AzerNews) The U-20 European Wrestling Championship, held in Caorle, Italy, is nearing its conclusion.

Azernews reports that the first medalists in freestyle wrestling were determined on the sixth day of competition.

Vasif Baghirov (57 kg) claimed a hard-fought victory in the final against Georgia's Nika Zangaladze. Trailing 5:6 at the end of the first period, the Ganja Wrestling School athlete turned the match around in the second half to win 9:6. Having won silver at last year's U-20 European Championships, Vasif now stands atop the podium as champion.

In the 79 kg final, Muradxan Omarov also faced a Georgian opponent. Unlike his teammate, however, the Shamakhi Wrestling School athlete could not overcome his rival, Davit Chetchelashvili, and lost the bout 0:10. As a result, Muradxan had to settle for the silver medal.

In the 97 kg weight class, Ravan Musayev defeated Hungarian Peter Sivnovski 7:0 in the repechage round, but was then beaten 0:6 by Magomedgadji Magomedov of Russia in the bronze medal match.

MENAFN06072025000195011045ID1109765033

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

Search