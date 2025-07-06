Azerbaijan Adds Gold And Silver On Day Six Of U-20 Wrestling Championships
Azernews reports that the first medalists in freestyle wrestling were determined on the sixth day of competition.
Vasif Baghirov (57 kg) claimed a hard-fought victory in the final against Georgia's Nika Zangaladze. Trailing 5:6 at the end of the first period, the Ganja Wrestling School athlete turned the match around in the second half to win 9:6. Having won silver at last year's U-20 European Championships, Vasif now stands atop the podium as champion.
In the 79 kg final, Muradxan Omarov also faced a Georgian opponent. Unlike his teammate, however, the Shamakhi Wrestling School athlete could not overcome his rival, Davit Chetchelashvili, and lost the bout 0:10. As a result, Muradxan had to settle for the silver medal.
In the 97 kg weight class, Ravan Musayev defeated Hungarian Peter Sivnovski 7:0 in the repechage round, but was then beaten 0:6 by Magomedgadji Magomedov of Russia in the bronze medal match.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Bitcoin Venture Studio Thesis* Acquires Lolli Rewards Platform To Kick Off BTC Ecosystem Expansion
- Klein Funding And Bybit Partner To Launch A New Era Of Crypto Prop Trading
- Avail Goes Full Stack To Capture $300Bn Global Blockchain Infra Market
- First Trust Financials Alphadex Becomes The Largest Shareholders Of Freedom Holding After Timur Turlov
- Zama Raises $57M In Series B To Bring End-To-End Encryption To Public Blockchains
- Block3 Unveils Prompt-To-Game AI Engine As Presale Launches
CommentsNo comment