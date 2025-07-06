Birthday Boy Ranveer Singh Looks Invincible In 'Dhurandhar' First Look
The asset was released on Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh's birthday, and has influences from previous Bollywood films like 'Pathaan' and 'Animal'.
The film also features R Madhavan, Arjun Rampal, Sanjay Dutt and Akshaye Khanna. The asset is 2 minute 40 second, and is a raw, relentless visual onslaught, blending mystery, grit, and high-octane action. It is set to a powerful composition, created by Shashwat, with vocals by Jasmine Sandlas and a special collaboration by Hanumankind, the acclaimed new-age artist whose distinctive, genre-blending style brings an unexpected edge to the track.
What catches the eye in the video asset is R Madhavan's look, which presumably is inspired from India's National Security Advisor Ajit Doval.
Presented by Jio Studios, a B62 Studios production, 'Dhurandhar' is written, directed, and produced by Aditya Dhar. It is produced by Jyoti Deshpande and Lokesh Dhar, uncovers the untold saga of the origins of the unknown men.
The film is set to be released on December 5, 2025.
For Ranveer, the film comes after multiple projects of the actor were shelved, the recent one being 'Rakshas' which was to be helmed by Prashant Varma of 'HanuMan' fame. Ranveer reportedly opted out of the film over creative differences with the director. Meanwhile, Ranveer also has the Farhan Akhtar directorial 'Don 3' in the pipeline in which he will essay the titular role after taking over the baton from Bollywood icon Shah Rukh Khan.
The film is helmed by Aditya Dhar, who is known for 'Uri: The Surgical Strike' and 'Article 370'.
