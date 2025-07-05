UNICEF Reports Threefold Increase In Child Casualties In Ukraine Over Past Three Months

MENAFN - UkrinForm) The verified number of children killed or injured in Ukraine between March 1 and May 31, 2025 increased by more than 200 per cent compared to the previous quarter, the mission said.

As many as 222 children were killed or injured between March 1 and May 31, 2025, compared to 73 between December 1, 2024 and February 28, 2025. UNICEF noted that the ongoing use of explosive weapons in populated areas has been particularly deadly and destructive.

Only in April this year, 97 children were killed or maimed, the highest UN-verified monthly number of child casualties since June 2022.

"There is no respite from the war for children across Ukraine," said UNICEF Regional Director for Europe and Central Asia, Regina De Dominicis. "The situation for children is at a critical juncture, as intense attacks continue to not only destroy lives but disrupt every aspect of childhood."

UNICEF also expressed deep concern over reports of children and teenagers being recruited online to carry out military-related tasks - such as coordinating attacks on military targets, sabotage missions, or gathering intelligence on Ukrainian-controlled territory. According to the UN Human Rights Monitoring Mission, such activities have resulted in the deaths of at least two boys and left one more injured.

"UNICEF continues to call for immediate compliance with international humanitarian and human rights law and to end and prevent grave violations against children," the organization said.

Earlier reports said that Ukrainian police had already received nearly 70 complaints from minors about attempted recruitment by Russian operatives.