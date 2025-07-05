Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
UAE: May 2025 IB Results Released, Schools Begin Reviewing Scores

UAE: May 2025 IB Results Released, Schools Begin Reviewing Scores


2025-07-05 02:18:19
(MENAFN- Khaleej Times)

The results of the May 2025 International Baccalaureate (IB) examinations have been released today.

Schools across the UAE have begun compiling and reviewing scores. However, individual student results will be made available at a later stage.

Recommended For You Rotana Signs and Modern Advertising alliance win largest-ever outdoor media project in Makkah

The UAE is home to 66 IB World Schools. Among them, 39 offer the Primary Years Programme (PYP), 31 offer the Middle Years Programme (MYP), 59 offer the Diploma Programme (DP), and 22 offer the Career-related Programme (CP).

In a statement shared with the media, the IB board recently said,“The IB will share more information with the press at 14:00 CEST on 7 July 2025.”

Top performers in 2024

In last year's IB cycle, Sunmarke School-part of the Fortes Education group-earned the 69th spot globally in the Global Top IB Schools rankings for the 2023-24 academic year.

Within the UAE, it secured third place in terms of average IB Diploma Programme points, strengthening its position among the country's top IB institutions.

These rankings, compiled by IB-Schools, spotlight the highest-performing schools offering the IB Diploma Programme worldwide.

The global average results for the 2024 International Baccalaureate (IB) examinations showed a pass rate of 80 per cent, with an average score of 30.32.

The mean grade for the IB Diploma Programme (IBDP) was 4.85, and a total of 8,539 students worldwide achieved a score of 40 points or more.

MENAFN05072025000049011007ID1109763883

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search