UAE: May 2025 IB Results Released, Schools Begin Reviewing Scores

The results of the May 2025 International Baccalaureate (IB) examinations have been released today.

Schools across the UAE have begun compiling and reviewing scores. However, individual student results will be made available at a later stage.

The UAE is home to 66 IB World Schools. Among them, 39 offer the Primary Years Programme (PYP), 31 offer the Middle Years Programme (MYP), 59 offer the Diploma Programme (DP), and 22 offer the Career-related Programme (CP).

In a statement shared with the media, the IB board recently said,“The IB will share more information with the press at 14:00 CEST on 7 July 2025.”

Top performers in 2024

In last year's IB cycle, Sunmarke School-part of the Fortes Education group-earned the 69th spot globally in the Global Top IB Schools rankings for the 2023-24 academic year.

Within the UAE, it secured third place in terms of average IB Diploma Programme points, strengthening its position among the country's top IB institutions.

These rankings, compiled by IB-Schools, spotlight the highest-performing schools offering the IB Diploma Programme worldwide.

The global average results for the 2024 International Baccalaureate (IB) examinations showed a pass rate of 80 per cent, with an average score of 30.32.

The mean grade for the IB Diploma Programme (IBDP) was 4.85, and a total of 8,539 students worldwide achieved a score of 40 points or more.