Marine Exports Fall Short Of PMMSY Targets Due To Policy And Demand Challenges
Launched to enhance fisheries infrastructure and boost exports, the PMMSY had aimed for rapid sectoral growth. However, the actual performance has fallen short, as several systemic challenges remain unresolved.
One of the major hurdles lies in policy execution. Delays in approvals for deep-sea fishing vessels, limited cold-chain facilities, and complex export clearances have hampered the sector's ability to scale operations efficiently.
Although the scheme has been backed by significant funding-over Rs 20,000 crore-the pace of infrastructure development across various coastal states has been uneven.
While some regions have improved harbours and processing units, others still lack basic facilities, affecting overall productivity.
Moreover, implementation gaps have prevented the scheme from reaching its full potential. Fishermen face difficulties in accessing formal credit and insurance schemes, while training programs for skill development have not been consistent.
These shortcomings have slowed down the modernisation efforts needed to make Indian seafood globally competitive.
On the global front, weak demand from key export markets such as the U.S. and Europe has further dampened growth. Buyers in these regions remain cautious post-pandemic, limiting large-scale seafood imports.
This has led to pricing pressure and reduced export volumes for Indian producers, despite India being one of the top aquaculture-producing nations.
To revive momentum, industry experts suggest faster policy approvals, improved logistics infrastructure, and broader access to financial support for small-scale fishermen.
Strengthening implementation and market responsiveness will be critical if PMMSY is to achieve its long-term export goals and help India regain its leadership in the global seafood trade.
(KNN Bureau)
