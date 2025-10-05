403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Teachers' Day Celebrated Across Schools In Kuwait
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) Photo-feature by Muneera Al-Rabea
KUWAIT, Oct 5 (KUNA) -- Schools in Kuwait celebrated Teachers' Day on Sunday in an atmosphere filled with appreciation and devotion.
School administrations organized various activities to express their gratitude for the role teachers play in building generations and shaping the future.
The activities included words of appreciation, student performances, and honoring a number of distinguished teachers who have contributed to advancing the educational process and achieving its goals. (end)
mar
KUWAIT, Oct 5 (KUNA) -- Schools in Kuwait celebrated Teachers' Day on Sunday in an atmosphere filled with appreciation and devotion.
School administrations organized various activities to express their gratitude for the role teachers play in building generations and shaping the future.
The activities included words of appreciation, student performances, and honoring a number of distinguished teachers who have contributed to advancing the educational process and achieving its goals. (end)
mar
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Zebu Live 2025 Welcomes Coinbase, Solana, And Other Leaders Together For UK's Biggest Web3 Summit
- Ozak AI Partners With Pyth Network To Deliver Real-Time Market Data Across 100+ Blockchains
- Solotto Launches As Solana's First-Ever Community-Powered On-Chain Lottery
- Stocktwits Launches Stocktoberfest With Graniteshares As Title Partner
- Casper (CSPR) Is Listed On Gate As Part Of Continued U.S. Market Expansion
- VUBE Exchange Announces Unified Account Integration Across VUBE Pro, VUBE Plus, And VUBE Max
CommentsNo comment