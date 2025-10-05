Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Teachers' Day Celebrated Across Schools In Kuwait

2025-10-05 05:04:00
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) Photo-feature by Muneera Al-Rabea
KUWAIT, Oct 5 (KUNA) -- Schools in Kuwait celebrated Teachers' Day on Sunday in an atmosphere filled with appreciation and devotion.
School administrations organized various activities to express their gratitude for the role teachers play in building generations and shaping the future.
The activities included words of appreciation, student performances, and honoring a number of distinguished teachers who have contributed to advancing the educational process and achieving its goals. (end)
MENAFN05102025000071011013ID1110151912

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

