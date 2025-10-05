Rescuers Extinguish 10 Of 13 Fires Caused By Russia's Large-Scale Attack

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, this was reported by Minister of Internal Affairs Ihor Klymenko on Telegram.

“Following the enemy's large-scale combined strike, Lviv and Zaporizhzhia regions suffered the most. About fifteen residential buildings, energy facilities, and an oncology center were damaged,” the Interior Minister said.

In Lviv region, the enemy destroyed a private house killing four people, including a 15-year-old girl. Preliminary reports indicate that people may still be trapped under the rubble. Rescuers are working at the scene, clearing debris.

In Zaporizhzhia, one person was killed and more than ten others were injured.

“The State Emergency Service and the police have been on the ground since the first minutes, working under a high threat of repeated strikes. Every available unit and resource has been deployed to rescue and assist the victims,” Klymenko emphasized.

In total, more than 1,000 rescuers and police officers are involved in eliminating the consequences of the attacks and documenting war crimes - including bomb disposal experts, investigators, special rescue units, psychologists, and canine teams.

Klymenko reported that 10 of 13 fires caused by the Russian strikes have already been extinguished. Investigators have received over 250 reports of destruction in Zaporizhzhia and 140 in Lviv.

Due to the shelling, more than 110,000 consumers across different regions of Ukraine remain without electricity.

“Nearly 400 Points of Invincibility based at our units are already operating across the country. Additional ones will be deployed if needed - places where people can warm up, charge their phones, and receive help. Every rescuer and police officer is standing with the people,” Klymenko noted.

He added that the goal of these strikes is clear - to spread panic ahead of the winter, including in regions far from the front line.

“But we know how to respond. Ukraine will withstand this terror - just as it does every day,” the Interior Minister said.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, President Volodymyr Zelensky stated that throughout the night, Russia launched more than 50 missiles and about 500 attack drones against Ukraine. Five people were killed, and at least ten were injured.

Photos: Anastasiia Smolienko, Dmytro Smolienko / Ukrinform