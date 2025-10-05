Ukraine's Air Defenses Down 439 Drones, 39 Missiles In Russia's Overnight Attack

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, this was reported by the Air Force Command of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook

On the night of October 5 (starting at 20:00 on October 4), the enemy carried out a combined attack on Ukrainian territory, using strike drones and air-, sea-, and ground-launched missiles.

In total, the radar troops of the Air Force detected and tracked 549 aerial targets, including:



496 strike drones (Shahed, Geran, and other types) launched from the directions of Kursk, Bryansk, Millerovo, Orel, Shatalovo, Primorsko-Akhtarsk (Russia), and Kacha (temporarily occupied Crimea) - about 250 of them were Shahed-type drones;

Two Kh-47M2 Kinzhal aeroballistic missiles launched from Russian airspace over Lipetsk region;

42 Kh-101/Iskander-K cruise missiles launched from Samara, Kursk, and Bryansk regions of Russia; Nine Kalibr cruise missiles launched from the Black Sea.

“The main direction of attack was Lviv region,” the Air Force noted.

The attack was repelled by aviation, anti-aircraft missile forces, electronic warfare units, drone system units, and mobile fire groups of Ukraine's Defense Forces.

As of 14:00, preliminary data indicate that air defense forces shot down or neutralized 478 aerial targets, including:



439 drones (Shahed, Geran, and other types);

One Kh-47M2 Kinzhal aeroballistic missile;

32 Kh-101/Iskander-K cruise missiles; Six Kalibr cruise missiles.

In addition, six enemy missiles did not reach their targets - they were lost from radar, and their impact locations are being clarified.

There were direct hits from eight missiles and 57 attack drones across 20 locations, as well as crash sites of intercepted drones or debris in six locations.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, in Zaporizhzhia during the night of October 5, 18 apartment buildings, 24 private houses, and seven non-residential premises were damaged by enemy shelling.

In Lviv region, a family of four, including a 15-year-old girl, was killed as a result of a Russian strike.