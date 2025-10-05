Russia Attacks Naftogaz Facilities Again: Strikes And Destruction Reported
“Overnight, Russia once again carried out a massive combined attack on gas infrastructure. Civilian facilities that supply people with gas during the heating season were targeted. Unfortunately, there have been hits and destruction,” the statement reads.
Company specialists and emergency crews are currently working at the sites, eliminating the consequences and assessing the extent of the damage.
“The facilities that were hit have no military significance whatsoever. These maniacal terrorist strikes have only one goal - to deprive Ukrainians of gas, heat, and electricity. Russia is a terrorist state,” Koretskyi emphasized.Read also: Russian drone hits gas station in Chernihiv
As Ukrinform previously reported, on October 3, Russia carried out its largest attack since February 2022 on Naftogaz Group's gas production facilities, launching 35 missiles and 60 drones.
